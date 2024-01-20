One-liners Day 2024: Best funny one-liners to tell your friends and loved ones

Humour can have a profound impact on your mental wellness and aid in secretion of happy hormones. Clever, witty and situational one-liners whether they are delivered in a regular course of day or at a comedy show, can make you laugh and forget all your worries for the time being, which can reduce stress and make you feel better. It is not easy to make people laugh, and what makes you crack up can be out of context for others. The timing, framing of the sentence and suitable context can make a simple one-liner memorable and humorous. (Also read: 25 jokes, funny messages and quotes to share with your friends and family) One-liners Day is celebrated every year on January 21(Freepik)

One-liners Day is celebrated every year on January 21 to honour these simple sentences that are crafted after much thought and hard work, just to make people laugh out loud and relieve their stress. The history of jokes and one-liners is as old as the mankind. From Aristotle, a Greek philosopher to English poet Shakespeare, renowned writers and later stand-up comedians have been using jokes and one-liners for centuries.

To celebrate One-liners Day this year, here's a collection of witty lines that you can share with your friends and loved ones and laugh out loud along with them:

I used to have a handle on life, but then it broke.

2. Don’t you hate it when someone answers their own questions? I do.

3. I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off.

4. Most people are shocked when they find out how bad I am as an electrician.

5. I used to think I was indecisive. But now I’m not so sure.

6. Light travels faster than sound, which is the reason that some people appear bright before you hear them speak.

7. Two fish are in a tank. One says, ‘How do you drive this thing?’

8. “My father drank so heavily, when he blew on the birthday cake he lit the candles.” – Les Dawson

9. “Life is like a box of chocolates. It doesn’t last long if you’re fat.” – Joe Lycett

10. “I always take my wife morning tea in my pyjamas. But is she grateful? No, she says she’d rather have it in a cup.” – Eric Morecambe

11. I said to the gym instructor: “Can you teach me to do the splits?”, He said: “How flexible are you?”, I said: “I can’t make Tuesdays.” – Tommy Cooper