Parents' Day 2022: Wishes, quotes to share with your mom, dad and celebrate their love

Parents' Day 2022: The special day is here. This is the day to celebrate the love and faith that our parents have for us. Parental love is unconditional – no matter what we do, parents stay by us as a strong anchor. Every year, National Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of the month of July. This year, the special day is celebrated on July 24 to observe the love that our parents have for us, and the unsaid sacrifices that they have done silently in order to be the wind beneath our wings.

Every day is dedicated to parents and their contributions in our life, but July 24 is meant to be celebrated grandly – just how our parents’ love is for us. We have curated a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your parents and let them know how thankful you are of their love and their presence in your life.

Happy Parents' Day to the best parents on earth. I pray for your happiness, prosperity and long lives.

"I mean, when the world comes for your children, with the knives out, it's your job to stand in the way." ― Joe Hill, Horns

Thank you for giving me the best life and for fanning my wings and being the strongest support, Mom and Dad. Lots of love on Parents' Day.

"Our children want more than presents, that want our presence." ― Heather Schuck, The Working Mom Manifesto

May the almighty bless you both with the longest and the happiest life. I cannot think of a life where I do not wake up and see your smile. Happy Parents' Day, Mom and Dad.

"Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving," - TP Chia

"What it's like to be a parent: It's one of the hardest things you'll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love." - Nicholas Sparks

This Parents Day, I promise to be a better child, spend more time with you and be the child that you always wanted. Happy Parents' Day.

"Affirming words from moms and dads are like light switches. Speak a word of affirmation at the right moment in a child's life and it's like lighting up a whole roomful of possibilities." - Gary Smalley

I thank God every day for giving me the best parents ever. Thank you for doing what you did for me. Your love makes me want to be a better person.