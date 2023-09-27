Pitru Paksha 2023: It is believed that the three generations of deceased ancestors live in an in-between realm called Pitrilok and during Pitru Paksha, they are freed by the god of death – Yamaraj or Yama, to visit their relatives and family members and accept gifts, food and water. Pitru Paksha, every year, is observed for fifteen days when people visit the river Ganges or banks of other rivers and offer food, water and gifts to their deceased ancestors through priests and Brahmins. It is considered an extremely auspicious time of the year. Auspicious rituals such as Shradh, Pind Daan and Tarpan are performed during this time of the year. Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during 15 days of Shradh(Pinterest)

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Pitru paksha will be observed from September 29 to October 14. As we near the start of the Pitru Paksha for this year, here are a few dos and don'ts that we should keep in mind.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2023: Date, history, significance, rituals of Shradh

Dos:

Tarpan should be performed by the eldest son of the deceased person. It is believed that during Pitru paksha, the deceased soul visits earth to accept gifts, food and water from their family members. Crows are believed to be the representatives of Yamaraj or the souls of the deceased family members. Hence, Pind Daan comprising of rice and sesame seeds is offered to the crows. During this time, people feed the poor and the needy. Animals are also fed during this auspicious time of the year. Having one meal a day and maintaining celibacy are also advised during these fifteen days.

Don'ts:

Engagements, weddings, housewarming rituals should be avoided during this time of the year. Consumption of non-vegetarian food items, tobacco, liquor should also be avoided. Using iron utensils, cutting hair or shaving beard should also be avoided in these fifteen days of Pitru Paksha. We should not buy any new property or luxury items during Pitru Paksha.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON