Ramadan 2026: When will crescent moon be visible in India, UAE? Check complete sehri-iftar timings, Chand Raat details
Ramadan 2026: Know when the crescent moon appears in India and UAE, with sehri and iftar timings, Chand Raat, and first roza dates for the month-long fast.
Ramadan 2026: Muslims worldwide are gearing up for Ramadan 2026, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This sacred period is dedicated to fasting, prayers, community bonding, and spiritual reflection. Following Islamic tradition, the precise start and end dates of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon (hilal), with official announcements made shortly before the month begins. (Also read: Ramadan 2026 date and timetable: Will fasting begin on February 18 or 19? See namaz timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK )
When is Ramadan 2026?
Ramadan 2026 in the UAE is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, as per Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), with the official date confirmed after the crescent moon sighting. Early predictions suggest it could start between February 17–19.
Oman, Turkey, Singapore, and Australia have also fixed February 19 as the first day based on astronomical calculations, while in Pakistan, the new moon is expected on February 17, with sighting likely on February 18, pending local authority confirmation.
lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on moon sighting, with Dubai forecasting 29 days. The month is observed with fasting, prayers, spiritual reflection, and community bonding, culminating in Eid Al Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026, celebrated with prayers, charity, and family gatherings.
Ramadan 2026 sehri and iftar timings
As per Islamic Finder, here are the estimated Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (fast-breaking) timings for Ramadan 2026. These timings may vary slightly depending on your city and local moon sighting:
Ramadan 2026 Chand Raat
The observance of fasting begins only after the Ramadan moon is sighted. In 2026, the crescent moon may be sighted on February 19. Traditionally, the moon is first observed in Mecca or nearby regions, and the official dates of Ramadan are announced accordingly.
If the moon is not visible in India, the holy month begins a day later, following the sighting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, or other relevant countries. Once the crescent is sighted, people greet each other with “Chand Raat Mubarak” or “Ramadan Mubarak.” Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, concluding with Eid-ul-Fitr.
When will the first fast be observed
After the sighting of the Ramadan moon, religious authorities officially announce the beginning of the holy month of fasting. Muslims around the world prepare to observe daily fasts, starting from the very next morning. For 2026, current estimates indicate that the first fast is likely to begin on February 20, although this date remains tentative and will only be confirmed after the official moon sighting by local authorities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.