Ramadan 2026: When will crescent moon be visible in India, UAE? Check complete sehri-iftar timings, Chand Raat details

Ramadan 2026: Muslims worldwide are gearing up for Ramadan 2026, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This sacred period is dedicated to fasting, prayers, community bonding, and spiritual reflection. Following Islamic tradition, the precise start and end dates of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon (hilal), with official announcements made shortly before the month begins. (Also read: Ramadan 2026 date and timetable: Will fasting begin on February 18 or 19? See namaz timings for Saudi Arabia, India, UK ) Ramadan 2026: The crescent moon marks the beginning of the holy month. (Shutterstock)

When is Ramadan 2026? Ramadan 2026 in the UAE is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, as per Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), with the official date confirmed after the crescent moon sighting. Early predictions suggest it could start between February 17–19.

Oman, Turkey, Singapore, and Australia have also fixed February 19 as the first day based on astronomical calculations, while in Pakistan, the new moon is expected on February 17, with sighting likely on February 18, pending local authority confirmation.

lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on moon sighting, with Dubai forecasting 29 days. The month is observed with fasting, prayers, spiritual reflection, and community bonding, culminating in Eid Al Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026, celebrated with prayers, charity, and family gatherings.