Rashmika Mandanna shares sweet Merry Christmas wish for fans with a cute pic: Check out post inside

Christmas cheer is taking over your favourite celebrities as they celebrate the festival of joy with their loved ones. Many are taking to social media to wish their loved ones on special occasions, including Rashmika Mandanna. The actor posted a cute sunkissed picture of herself posing in front of the Christmas tree. She captioned the image, "This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all...so Merry Christmas my loves." Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings, quotes, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp on December 25)

Rashmika Mandanna's Christmas wish for fans

On December 25, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Christmas like many other celebrities. To make the day even more special, the actor posted an adorable wish for fans with a photo of herself standing near a Christmas tree while smiling brightly. She wore a maroon jacket styled with a muffler and sunglasses. The ornament-decorated tree with wrapped gifts and goodies in the backdrop added the Christmas vibe to the image. See it below.

Rashmika's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many fans wrote, "Merry Christmas." Another commented, "The cutest Rosh." A user remarked, "Most beautiful." A few others dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons to shower Rashmika with love and compliments.

Meanwhile, Rashmika with the team of Mission Majnu and co-star Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the teaser and new look poster of the film. "Iss Majnu ke kaam aur pyaar karneka tareeka alag hai. Jaaniye Tariq aur Nasreen ki kahaani in #MissionMajnu, releasing January 20 only on Netflix," they captioned the post.

Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and is 'inspired by real events,' as per the makers. It shows Sidharth as a RAW agent tasked to complete India's "deadliest covert operation" in Pakistan.