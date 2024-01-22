Republic Day parade 2024: How to buy tickets online and offline; complete guide

Republic Day is just around the corner and we are all ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution on January 26. This day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm all across India. Beautiful parades of regiments from the Indian army, navy, air force, police and paramilitary forces march along Rajpath in the capital, Delhi. It also showcases India's defence capabilities with the latest missiles, aircraft and weapon systems. During the parade, the air force performs sky shows and beautiful tableaux that capture the essence of each of India's states. If you are planning to experience the magnificent Republic Day Parade this year, scroll down to find out how to get tickets offline and online. (Also read: Republic Day 2024: 10 creative and easy-to-make drawing ideas for kids to celebrate the nation's pride ) Your guide to securing tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2024! Whether online or offline, we've got you covered.(File photo)

Republic Day Parade 2024: Time and Details

Date: January 26

Day: Friday

Starting time of parade: 9:30-10:00 am

Parade path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate

Parade distance: 5 km

Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Ticket price- ₹500 and ₹20 for reserved or unreserved seats

How to buy tickets online

Online ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2024 opened on 10 January 2024 and will continue till 25 January 2024. However, the availability of tickets will depend on the daily allocation and could sell out quickly. For this reason, it is advisable to get your tickets as soon as possible. To purchase tickets online, you will need to follow the steps below:

1. Go to the Ministry of Defence's official website.

2. Enter your name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth to sign in or register. Verify your identity by receiving an OTP on your registered mobile number.

3. Select the desired event from the dropdown menu: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat.

4. For each ticket, provide the attendee's name, address, age, gender and photo ID as verification. Please provide a scanned copy of your driving licence, passport, voter ID card, PAN card or Aadhaar card as photo ID.

5. Choose the category and quantity of tickets you wish to purchase. Optional tickets are priced at INR 500 for a reserved seat, INR 100 for an unreserved seat and INR 20 for an unreserved seat with a restricted view. Each transaction allows you to buy up to four tickets.

6. Use your wallet, debit card, credit card, online banking, or UPI to complete the transaction. Upon successful payment, you will receive a confirmation email and SMS containing your booking details and a QR code.

7. Download and print your e-ticket, ensuring to carry it along with your original photo ID proof on the event day. Scan the QR code at the entry gate for venue access.

How to buy tickets offline

The Republic Day Parade 2024 offline ticket sales began on January 7, 2024, and will continue through January 25, 2024. On weekdays, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Sundays and holidays, from 10 am to 2 pm, tickets are available for purchase at a number of counters located around Delhi. The steps you need to take are as follows:

1. Go to an authorised sales outlet or the designated Republic Day ticket counter.

2. At the counter, provide a photocopy and your original photo ID. Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport or driving licence are examples of acceptable photo IDs.

3. Select the category and quantity of tickets you wish to purchase.

4. There are three different ticket options: reserved seats for INR 500, unreserved seats for INR 100, and unreserved seats with restricted views for INR 20. You can purchase up to four tickets per individual.

5. Get your tickets and receipts from the counter after paying with cash.

6. On the day of the event, bring your tickets and original photo ID proof. These will be required for verification at the entry gate to gain access to the venue.