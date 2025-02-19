Shabari Jayanti 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Shabari Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Shabari, one of the most devoted disciples of Lord Ram. On this day, both Mata Shabari and Lord Ram are worshipped together. It is observed on Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna, as per the North Indian lunar calendar. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other South Indian states that follow the Amanta lunar calendar, it is celebrated in the Magha lunar month. From date to history, here's all you need to know about this occasion. (Also read: Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting date in UAE: Muslims in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to begin fasting from this day ) Shabari Jayanti honours the birth of Shabari, a key disciple of Lord Ram. (Pinterest)

Shabari Jayanti 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Shabari Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Saptami Tithi Begins - 07:32 AM on Februray 19

Saptami Tithi Ends - 09:58 AM on Februray 20

Shabari Jayanti 2025 history

The tale of Lord Rama and Shabari unfolds during Rama's quest to find Sita, who had been abducted by the demon king Ravana. Accompanied by his brother Lakshmana, Rama arrived at Shabari's hermitage in the forest. Overjoyed to see him, Shabari offered him berries, carefully tasting them first to ensure their sweetness.

Her pure devotion deeply moved Lord Rama, who blessed her and foretold that she would attain moksha (salvation). In some versions of the story, Rama also asked Shabari to share her wisdom on the spiritual path, acknowledging her enlightenment and devotion.

Significance of Shabari Jayanti

Shabari Jayanti reminds us that pure devotion and unwavering faith can draw divine blessings, regardless of social or economic background. Her story highlights that God values genuine love and surrender above all else, embracing the devotion of his true followers.

Shabari Jayanti rituals