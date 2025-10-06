Sharad Purnima 2025: Why is the moon worshipped today? Know shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, and moonrise time
Sharad Purnima 2025: Celebrated on the full moon of Ashvin, Sharad Purnima is on October 6. Know the shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, and moonrise time.
Sharad Purnima 2025: The auspicious festival of Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin, marking the end of the monsoon season. On this day, people observe fasts, worship Lord Chandra (the moon), prepare delicious food, and wear new clothes. Here's everything you need to learn about the celebration:
Sharad Purnima 2025: Shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, and moonrise time
According to Drik Panchang, the festival this year is on Monday, October 6. If you and your loved ones are observing the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima, here are important muhurats to keep in mind:
|Event
|Timings
|Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day
|5:27 PM
|Purnima Tithi Begins
|12:23 PM on October 6, 2025
|Purnima Tithi Ends
|9:16 AM on October 7, 2025
|Chaturdashi upto
|12:23 PM
|Brahma Muhurat
|04:39 AM to 05:28 AM
|Abhijit Muhurat
|11:45 AM to 12:32 PM
|Vijaya Muhurat
|2:06 PM to 2:53 PM
|Bhadra
|12:23 PM to 10:53 PM
|Nishita Muhurat
|11:45 PM to 12:34 AM, October 7
Sharad Purnima 2025: Why is the moon worshipped today?
According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, where devotees believe it is the only day in the year when the moon appears with all sixteen Kalas. Hindus believe that having all 16 kalas creates a perfect human, and Lord Krishna was born with all sixteen Kalas and was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Therefore, worshipping the moon or God Chandra on the day of Sharad Purnima is considered very significant. In many cultures, newly married women observe this fast and begin the vrat from the day of Sharad Purnima. In some places, such as Odisha, unmarried girls observe a fast and pray to the moon.
Hindus also believe that on Sharad Purnima, the moon possesses healing properties, which is why some people perform the ritual of preparing kheer and leaving it in the moonlight for the entire night. Later on, the kheer is then consumed and distributed among family members and loved ones.
