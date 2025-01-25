Menu Explore
Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha, parana time, date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 25, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Shattila Ekadashi falls on January 25. Devotees seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Know vrat katha, parana time, and more.

Shattila Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious festival of Shattila Ekadashi is a significant Hindu festival. Every year, it falls on the eleventh tithi in the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on Saturday, January 25. Devotees observe this festival to seek Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. They donate food and money to those in need and observe a fast with devotion for the spiritual benefits of Ekadashi.

On Shattila Ekadashi, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. (Pinterest)
Let's find out the the parana timings, rituals, vrat katha, date, significance, and more about this festival.

Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Parana timings, muhurat

Per Drik Panchang, these are the timings you need to keep in mind while observing Shattila Ekadashi.

Parana Time - 7:12 am to 9:21 am, January 26

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 8:54 pm

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 7:25 pm on January 24, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 8:31 pm on January 25, 2025

Additionally, parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. According to Drik Panchang, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Vrat katha and significance

According to a legend, a Brahmin woman was deeply devoted and managed to please Lord Vishnu. However, she never engaged in acts of charity or donation. While her worship and devotion had purified her soul, she did not have the merit earned through acts of donation. Therefore, Lord Vishnu took the form of a saint and visited her to ask for alms. The Brahmin woman gave a lump of mud to the saint as alms. With the donation, she got a place in Vaikunth Lok.

The woman told Lord Vishnu that she always fasted in her life and had nothing in her house. Thus, Lord Vishnu suggested she meet the goddesses of Vaikunth Lok and listen to the importance of the Shattila Ekadashi fast and donation. Then, she fasted and donated sesame seeds, as it is believed that one who performed this ritual would live happily in Vaikunth Lok for many thousand years.

Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Puja rituals

On this day, devotees should offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, recite the Vishnu mantras, and seek his blessings for spiritual growth, prosperity, and health. A key practice on this day is a donation of sesame seeds, either to the temple or the poor. Devotees also take a dip in a holy river on this day, as it is considered highly auspicious. Lastly, one should observe a fast by not eating grains, oil, and other food items. You can eat fruits, vegetables, and roots. The fast is typically broken with a light meal in the evening.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
