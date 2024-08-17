Supermoons typically occur about 3-4 times a year and this August, the selenophile in us is jumping with excitement as we gear up to watch a relatively rare astronomical event where a Supermoon and Blue Moon will coincide - a combination that happens only once every few decades. The traditional name given to the full moon that occurs in August is ‘Sturgeon Moon’ hence, this Supermoon blue moon is also being called a ‘Sturgeon Moon’ and we can't keep calm as we await the spectacular celestial show since this will be the first of four consecutive supermoons this year (with the next ones scheduled for September 18, October 17 and November 15). Supermoon blue moon: When, where and how to catch the spectacular August 19 show (File Photo)

When to watch the supermoon blue moon:

The rare supermoon blue moon or the ‘Sturgeon moon’ will make an appearance on August 19, 2024 and will reportedly gleam at approximately 30 percent brighter than your everyday moonlit night. Although it will rise at 2:26 pm EDT on August 19, it will continue to appear nearly full on nights closer to the date but its specific viewing time may vary as per the location and time zone you are in.

Where to watch the supermoon blue moon:

North America: 2:26 pm EDT on August 19 but according to NASA, it will appear full for about three days—from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning

Asia and Australia: On the morning of August 20 from Nepal Standard Time eastward across the rest of Asia and Australia to the International Date Line.

India: Night of August 19 till the early morning of August 20.

Europe: From the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.

Africa: From the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.

How to watch the supermoon blue moon: