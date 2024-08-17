Supermoon blue moon: When, where and how to catch the spectacular August 19 show
The first supermoon is coming this Monday and we couldn't have asked for better start to the week. Know moonrise time and how to watch rare supermoon blue moon
Supermoons typically occur about 3-4 times a year and this August, the selenophile in us is jumping with excitement as we gear up to watch a relatively rare astronomical event where a Supermoon and Blue Moon will coincide - a combination that happens only once every few decades. The traditional name given to the full moon that occurs in August is ‘Sturgeon Moon’ hence, this Supermoon blue moon is also being called a ‘Sturgeon Moon’ and we can't keep calm as we await the spectacular celestial show since this will be the first of four consecutive supermoons this year (with the next ones scheduled for September 18, October 17 and November 15).
When to watch the supermoon blue moon:
The rare supermoon blue moon or the ‘Sturgeon moon’ will make an appearance on August 19, 2024 and will reportedly gleam at approximately 30 percent brighter than your everyday moonlit night. Although it will rise at 2:26 pm EDT on August 19, it will continue to appear nearly full on nights closer to the date but its specific viewing time may vary as per the location and time zone you are in.
Where to watch the supermoon blue moon:
- North America: 2:26 pm EDT on August 19 but according to NASA, it will appear full for about three days—from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning
- Asia and Australia: On the morning of August 20 from Nepal Standard Time eastward across the rest of Asia and Australia to the International Date Line.
- India: Night of August 19 till the early morning of August 20.
- Europe: From the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.
- Africa: From the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.
How to watch the supermoon blue moon:
- Check the date and time of the partial lunar eclipse in your location so that you don't miss it.
- Find a dark spot and choose a location away from city lights and light pollution for the best visibility.
- Dress up warmly, especially if you plan to be outside for an extended period as the monsoon chill is in the air.
- Bring in snacks and water and stay hydrated and comfortable by having them.
- Set up early by going to your viewing spot well in advance and ensure you don't miss the moon's various stages.
- If you have a camera, do consider taking photos to capture the moment.
- Use binoculars or telescopes if you have access to them as they can enhance your viewing experience.
- Don't rely on weather forecasts but you can check it to be prepared for the possibility of clouds obstructing your view.
- Join a local astronomy club as they provide telescopes and expertise to view the lunar show.
- Use a longer exposure camera to capture the details of the supermoon blue moon’s surface but if using a smartphone, adjust the exposure manually to avoid the moon appearing too bright.
- If you are in a time zone that doesn't hosts a clear view or the weather isn’t cooperating, or you can’t go outdoors due to work or other commitments, catch a live stream of the lunar event online.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.