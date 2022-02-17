Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way
festivals

The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way

The She Age awards, by HT City, Hindustan Times and Bhutani Grandthum, raise a toast to fearless women from different walks of life. These leaders have had phenomenal journeys, which are living examples of grit and determination!
The She Age awards celebrate women who have amazing leadership skills. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The She Age awards celebrate women who have amazing leadership skills. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHenna Rakheja, New Delhi

It is no longer his-story. It is The She Age where women are paving the way for themselves, alongside empowering and inspiring others to rise and shine. In today’s world, women are not just standing out but shattering the glass ceiling, in almost every sphere imaginable.

The She Age by HT City, Hindustan Times and Bhutani Grandthum will honour this fearless spirit of incredible female personalities, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way
The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way

From taking the lead in the world of showbiz to reigning the board room in the business world, ‘She’ is doing it all. And it is time to recognise and celebrate her work, which has been extraordinary in her respective field.

Their incredible tales exude leadership, courage and a strong will to exceed in whatever they take up. And exhibiting these skills, along the way some have made a difference in the society whereas some others have even won laurels for the country.

As we celebrate the awardees and their inspirational journeys, watch this space for more in the days to come.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out