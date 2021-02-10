IND USA
Representational Image(Unsplash)

Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and couples are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. In order to make their significant other feel special, people usually go all out, finding unique and innovative ways to shower them with love. However, finding the perfect gift could be quite a task.
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and couples are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. In order to make their significant other feel special, people usually go all out, finding unique and innovative ways to shower them with love. However, finding the perfect gift could be quite a task.

While you can take them out for a dinner date or plan a small trip, something a little different from the routine celebrations could make a huge difference, making your loved one feel all the more special.

So, this Valentine's Day, ditch the traditional gifts like flowers, chocolates, and jewellery, for something different to celebrate the day of love. Here is a list of new gifting trends ruling the minds of people this Valentine's Day:

1. Matching Tattoos: One can definitely consider innovative tattoos, which is a trending idea nowadays. Tattoos have always remained in demand during Valentine's week, however, this time they are not limited to getting names and faces inked. According to Max, founder and lead tattoo artist of Inkinn Tattoo Studio, "Couples are coming up with innovative ideas, recently we inked loved one's poem in their own handwriting, and for so many others fitting together puzzle pieces to express the cutely annoying side of each other, making two of them part of balance for each other or for life."

2. Health Conscious Gifts: For health-conscious couples, one can consider wise choices, by gifting natural and vegan personal care products for their loved ones. MangeshGawande, Co-founder and CEO at True Frog, an Indian origin personal care brand said, "Thanks to conscious consumers, the demand for natural and environment-friendly beauty products is on the rise in India. This Valentine's season, more couples are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and are considering vegan personal care products to gift their loved ones. Evidently, we're witnessing very good traction for our deep conditioning mask which is packed with natural ingredients and pampers one's hair with extra love and care."

3. Getaway: Investing in holiday homes for a perfect getaway is another way to make your loved one feel special. Aditya Kushwaha, director of Axis Ecorp, a real estate company focused on premium developments in holiday homes and secondary housing said, "Valentine's Day is all about celebrating the love that you have for each other. Gifting your spouse or a loved one a holiday home is ensuring that you are looking forward to spending not just a one-weekend getaway with them but many more to come. So it is not surprising that this Valentine's season there is big uptake on people looking at holiday homes as a gifting option."

4. Home grooming sessions: Groom-at-home amid the pandemic could also prove to be relaxing yet a special way of celebrating the day of love. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said, "We have witnessed an exponential demand for personal hygiene products like trimmers as consumers continue to groom-at-home. Our top-selling products in current times are trimmers that are flying off the shelves quickly."

5. Food Coupons: Food coupons could also do the trick. While taking your companion on a Valentine's Day candlelight dinner has got its own charm, one can rather gift the partner a couple of food coupons and provide them the sheer happiness of digging into their favourite delicacies.

6. Shopping Vouchers: Nothing makes a girl more gleeful than a couple of shopping vouchers from their favourite brands. Make her feel special by gifting a card from brands like Zara, Forever 21, and Pantaloons, and she will surely be left pleased.

7. Gift a Skill: Investing in a hobby is never a bad choice, and one of the most innovative ideas amid the pandemic is gifting a coupon for a digital class or workshop to help him/her hone their skills.

Now that we have got you all covered, ditch the same old gifting ideas, and come up with something unique to make your loved one feel extra special this Valentine's.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
