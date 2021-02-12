Valentine's Day scam: Fake website imitates jewellery brand, phishes couples
- Recently, the famous jewellery brand Pandora became a victim of malicious online phishing scam when people were sent emailers by a fake website trying to copy the jewellery brand. The fake website showed Pandora products at an unreasonably low rate during Valentine's week.
A lot of people prefer online shopping nowadays. From clothes to grocery, you name it and they have it. Sitting comfortably in your home while swiping your fingers and the product getting delivered at your doorstep is what a lot of people prefer, rather than actually going to the shops and getting the stuff. Another reason that our generation inclines towards online shopping is busy schedules. With everyone being overly occupied with their jobs and other things, no one really has the time to physically go and shop for what they need.
However, it is not all that simple. The increase in online shopping has also resulted in an increase in phishing practices on the internet. The number of online scandals, including fake websites and stealing money from accounts, has become rather common. And these things become recurrent especially during festivals. Pandora, one of the largest jewellery brand, became a victim of this malicious practice recently, according to a report by CheckPoint.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the fake jewellery website targeted people and tried to fool them by showing unreasonably cheap products and marking it as Valentine's discount. The report spoke about an emailer sent to various email ids aka probable customers trying to buy special presents for their loved ones. On the first look, the emailer looked genuine, but it was the minuscule details that gave it away. The first one being the address of Pandora, which was written in lower case and it was unusual for the original Pandora website and emailers.
Another thing was the year. Unlike the original Pandora, the year on the emailer was not updated to 2021 and still showed 2020. That was one of the major giveaways. This proved that the email was fake, however, there were other giveaways too, like the bogus email address from which the mails were sent was not related to Pandora. On top of that, clicking on any of the links, directed the customers to a fake page that had a relatively different URL but the website looked quite similar to original Pandora.
Therefore, while ordering gifts for your loved ones during Valentine's week or even buying anything for yourself, carefully look for these things and once you are sure about the authenticity of the website, only then continue with the payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will you be my quarantine?' Valentine's Day cards amid coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Promise Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
- Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
- This chocolate day, along with the sweets, send sweet nothings to your favourite person and express your feelings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Countdown from Rose Day to Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose Day: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of learning to love even better
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet
- Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make Republic Day 2021 special by sending unique stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp
- Trying to send a nice Happy Republic Day sticker to your family members? It is quite easy, checkout these quick steps that will let you download stickers and send GIFs on WhatsApp.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox