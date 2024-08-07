Vinayaka Chaturthi August 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also called Sankashti Chaturthi, is celebrated each month in the Hindu lunar calendar on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waxing moon phase (Shukla Paksha). This monthly observance is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the deity known for wisdom, prosperity, and removing obstacles. Devotees believe that worshipping Ganesha on this day aids in overcoming challenges, gaining wisdom, and achieving success in various pursuits. Vinayaka Chaturthi is particularly observed during Ashadha Shukla Paksha. From the date to its history, read on to learn more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2024: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones ) Check out the date, timings, significance and rituals of Vinayaka Chaturthi in August 2024. (Pixabay)

Vinayaka Chaturthi August 2024 Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the significant Hindu occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on Thursday, August 8. The auspicious timings to observe the festival are as follows:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins- 10:05 PM on August 7, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 12:36 AM, August 9, 2024

Vinayak Chaturthi 2024 Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. This day is dedicated entirely to worshipping Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a fast from dawn to dusk with great devotion and purity, offering prayers to Lord Ganpati. As the first worshipped deity, Lord Ganesha blesses his devotees with happiness, prosperity, and fulfilment of their wishes when they fast with sincere devotion.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2024 Rituals

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath before commencing puja.

2. Clean your house, puja room and prepare bhog for Ganesh Ji.

3. Take a wooden plank and place an idol of Lord Ganpati.

4. Light a diya with desi cow ghee and adorn the idol with flowers or garland.

5. Perform puja during puja muhurat and the muhurat is mentioned above.

6. Chant Ganesh Mantras to invoke the idol and you can also chant Ganesh Stotram to appease Ganesh Ji.

7. After the puja, recite the Bindayak Katha followed by the Aarti.

8. In the evening, devotees should offer Arghya to the Moon before breaking their fast.

9. It is advised to consume only sattvik food items.

10. Avoid tamasik foods and activities.

11. Maintain celibacy throughout the day and chant Lord Ganpati's names with deep faith and purity.