When is Vinayaka Chaturthi in July 2024? Know date, timings, significance, puja rituals and more

In Hindu texts, Chaturthi Tithi is linked to Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Hindu calendar features two Chaturthi Tithis (fourth days) each lunar month: Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after the new moon (Amavasya) during Shukla Paksha in a lunar month, while Sankashti Chaturthi occurs after the full moon (Purnima) during Krishna Paksha each month. Vinayaka Chaturthi is specifically observed during Ashadha Shukla Paksha. The occasion holds particular reverence since devotees seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, venerated as the remover of obstacles. From date to history, scroll down to know more about the auspicious occasion. (Also read: Muharram 2024: Date, history, significance of Islamic New Year, rituals ) Check out the date, timings, significance and rituals of Vinayaka Chaturthi in July 2024. (Pixabay)

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024 July: Date and timing

According to Drik Panchang, the significant Hindu occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, July 9. The auspicious timings to observe the festival are as follows:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:08 AM, July 9, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:51 AM, July 10, 2024

Vinayaka Chaturthi July 2024 Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varada Vinayaka Chaturthi, where "Varad" signifies seeking divine blessings to fulfil one's desires. It is believed that Lord Ganesha grants knowledge and patience to those who observe this fast. Wisdom and patience have always been valued traits that are essential for achieving success in life. While Sankashti Chaturthi is typically observed with fasting and prayer for relief from difficulties, Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated primarily to honour Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi July 2024 Puja Vidhi

On Sankashti Chaturthi, it is recommended that you wake up early. Observers of the vrat should first bathe to purify their body and soul. Next, they should prepare the Ganesh altar and offer prayers. Aside from fasting, individuals can continue their regular or official activities. If staying home or taking a day off, they may engage in scripture study, listen to spiritual stories, or recite Lord Ganesh's names throughout the day.

The fast concludes in the evening after sighting the moon and performing a puja to Lord Ganesh. Spotting the moon at the end of the vrat is considered highly auspicious. Following the moonrise, the observer sets up an altar, places a portrait or statue of Lord Ganesh, performs a ceremonial puja, and then breaks the fast.