When is Mother's Day 2026? Know the right date and fresh ideas to celebrate with your mom

While many associate Mother's Day with flowers and brunch, its roots are deeply personal. Social activist Anna Jarvis founded the modern US holiday in 1908 as a memorial to her mother. She originally intended it to be a quiet day of reflection, and she chose white carnations as the official symbol. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: The things we don’t say to our moms (but should)

The date for Mother's Day varies depending on where you are in the world, as different cultures tie the celebration to different traditions. For many countries, including the US, Canada and India, Mother’s Day is a floating holiday. It is officially observed on the second Sunday in May. Because the days of the week shift each year, the numerical date moves between May 8 and May 14. In India, Mother's Day 2026 is on Sunday, May 10.

As we approach Mother's Day 2026 celebrations, here is your essential guide to the when, the why, and the how of making the day truly unforgettable.

Mother's Day 2026 is almost here. Mother’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a global moment of gratitude for the women who raise, guide, and inspire us. Whether she is a biological mother, a grandmother, or a maternal figure, this day is dedicated to acknowledging the immense impact she has on our lives. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: If moms could write the rules, how would they redesign Mother’s Day? Let’s hear from moms

How to make Mother's Day 2026 special The best Mother's Day gifts aren't always the most expensive — they are the ones that show you've been paying attention. On Mother's Day, give your mom a day free from the mental load. Handle meal planning, cleaning, and logistical questions. A morning where she wakes up to silence and a hot cup of tea or breakfast in bed (without having to ask) is often the most appreciated gift. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’

You could also recreate a memory with your mother. Take her back to a favourite era. If she loves the 80s, make a playlist of hits from that decade and watch a classic film from her youth. 2026 is all about the 'experience' gift; so instead of an object, book your mom a class she’s always mentioned — pottery, sourdough baking, or a wine-tasting session.

Looking for a personalised gift for her? Write five specific memories you have with her on separate slips of paper. Place them in an envelope for her to read when she needs a lift. If you have a creative streak, try making her a handmade photo book or a framed pull-out photo strip card.

Pro tip: If you're planning to dine out with your mother or order flowers for May 10, aim to book at least a couple of days in advance as Mother's Day remains one of the busiest days of the year for the hospitality and floral industries.