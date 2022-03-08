Women’s Day: These 4 women bloggers are making a spalsh on social media

Social media have made women all over the world voice their opinions and choices. O the occasion of Women’s Day, we talk to these bloggers and understand the essence of women blogging in the 21st century and what differences they are making to the society.

Anushka Hazra-Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator on Trell

In the 21st century, how are women bloggers making a difference?

I think one of the most significant impacts of woman bloggers and creators gaining prominence is how they have been helping a lot of young women feel confident about the way they are, their choices and their ambitions. Social media has helped women voice their opinions a lot better to a point where the conversation only gets more inclusive, impactful and inspiring. It has helped women take control and it has established a space for women entrepreneurs to thrive as well. Women in general are now more open to dive into conversations pioneered by women creators on social media which is such a big win in itself!

Neha Menghwani-Beauty Content Creator on Trell

Women were an often ignored section of society that didn’t have much of a voice until recently. But women are extremely intelligent & opinionated and once empowered with a platform, have shown the kind of difference they can make in their respective industries. Women bloggers not only impart their knowledge and share experiences but the relatability factor makes sure other women feel heard and seen too which ends up inspiring a large segment of people.

How has social media helped them voice their opinions and choices?

Social media is the cheapest and most convenient way to get your thoughts out there. There is no seeking of permission, and there is a sense of liberation one feels even after being extremely vulnerable on social media. The best part, however, is the immense support one receives from absolute strangers on the internet. That definitely encourages one to be themselves and voice their thoughts and opinions.

Riyanka Sarkar, Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator on Trell.

Women have always been the ignored section of society when it comes to having a career. The blogging industry is the change that we were waiting for. Not only do we get to put out our opinions in the world but it is also giving financial independence to many pursuing it as a career. It is here to stay and will be the most booming and promising career in the coming decades. It’s a fresh change that we all wanted and needed.

Easy and Free access in the world of social media is the best part. It’s a community that stands against the wrongs with just a click feature like repost and share. It has the power of changing a local incident into national news. Now we are in power. Our story can be shared with the world in just a click. On this Women’s Day let’s focus on bringing equality of genders in all walks of life.

Pavithra Iyer, Beauty Content Creator on Trell

According to me, the difference begins with being real in front of the camera and ruling out our hesitations. The power of being yourself is very engaging, relatable & inspiring for our audience, when at least one individual is inspired by me and my content creation that’s when all the struggle behind the camera I go through disappearances. I started my journey to share my knowledge about Beauty & Makeup, as the internet is massive it would reach Urban areas. Overall today beauty is not static but it has evolved altogether with no gender barriers.

Social Media has given me massive space to be ourselves, it has definitely made me reach an audience who are in the urge of learning the art of makeup, especially in the regional language Kannada. In today’s generation of filtered content I proudly say my content is unfiltered and raw with textured skin, blemishes, and pigmentation which is relatable with my audience, hence it’s connected. Overall negativity is also a part of social media which I scorn because it’s not easy to be on camera and do what we do to help others with the trend, hence it has helped me evolve and be myself as I am.