World Bicycle Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Bicycle Day 2024: Bicycles are a sustainable mode of transportation. They are eco-friendly and great for exercise. Cycling every day can improve heart health and muscle strength. Cycling is also extremely liberating in nature – it helps us to feel happy and elevates the mood. It helps us to reach places without adding to air pollution. Cycling is a great means of transportation as well as a way of getting our lower-body exercise done simultaneously. Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling and urge more people to take up this mode of transportation to enable a sustainable way of living. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things we should keep in mind. Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3. This year, World Bicycle Day falls on Monday.

History:

The idea of celebrating World Bicycle Day was first proposed by a Polish-American social scientist Professor Leszek Sibilski who worked in the United States. He started the grassroot level campaign to get the United Nations onboard in celebrating World Bicycle Day every year. He eventually received support from Turkmenistan and 56 other countries. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly announced that World Bicycle Day will be celebrated every year on June 3.

Significance:

"World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," wrote the United Nations on their official website.