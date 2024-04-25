World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Innovation and creativity breeds more when we protect intellectual properties. They help us to boost confidence, get recognition for the properties that we have created and help us to innovate more and provide better things to the world. However, when intellectual properties are not safeguarded and are left open for piracy, they are prone to be stolen by others – this can further lower morale and the sense of innovation and creativity. Every year, World Intellectual Property Day is observed to create more awareness about intellectual property rights and why they should be safeguarded. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind. Every year, World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26.

ALSO READ: Intellectual Property Rights : A smarter way to reform education sector

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Date:

Every year, World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26. This year, World Intellectual Property Day falls on Friday.

History:

In 1883, the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property was signed which further established protection for intellectual properties. This was aimed to protect inventions, trademarks, and industrial designs. In 1970, the Convention establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization came to be known as WIPO. In 1974, WIPO became a specialised agency of the United Nations. WIPO helps in collaborating with the member states for the formation of laws, registration of intellectual properties and protection of intellectual properties.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Intellectual Property Day is - IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity. The best way to celebrate this day is by educating ourselves about the various laws about intellectual property protection. We can further host a panel discussion to understand the role of intellectual property for boosting innovation and creativity. We can also discuss the importance of intellectual property protection. We should urge young minds to be more creative and innovative as well.