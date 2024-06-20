World Music Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Music Day 2024: What's life without a little music? Be it going for a walk in nature, or having a lonely day at home when it rains, or having a party with our loved ones, we need music to add background score to the moments we want to remember for a long time. Music has numerous genres, and each of them fits perfectly to the moods we go through in a day. Musicians and artists all over the world explore genres, tunes and rhythms to work on new styles of music to entertain their audience. Every year, World Music Day is observed to celebrate the importance of music, and urge musicians and artists to perform in public spaces. Music enhances the sense of community. It creates a beautiful unity in diversity. Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21. (Unsplash)

Music, like any art form, does not require the language to be understood, as much as it requires to be felt. Music is a beautiful medium for bringing people closer. As we gear up to celebrate the day filled with music, rhythm and tunes, here are a few things that we should know.

World Music Day 2024: Date

Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21. This year, World Music Day falls on Friday. World Music Day also coincides with International Day of Yoga celebrated every year on June 21.

World Music Day 2024: History

In 1981, Jack Lang, the French Ministry of Culture, with music composer Maurice Fleuret, a radio producer and a music journalist, proposed the idea of celebrating a day dedicated to music. World Music Day originated in France and soon became a phenomenon all over the world. In 1982, the first Fête de la Musique took place in Paris where more than 1000 musicians came together to perform throughout the city.

World Music Day 2024: Significance

Faites de la musique is the slogan for celebrating World Music Day. Faites de la musique translates to the motivating slogan of – Make music. It urges people to come out of their homes and make the world a better place with their music. Music helps in alleviating stress, making us happier and bringing us closer to the ones we love. The official theme of World Music Day for this year has not been declared yet. Last year, World Music Day was celebrated with the theme of - Music on the Intersections.