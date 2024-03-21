World Poetry Day: Date, history, significance, theme, wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, why is it celebrated

Happy World Poetry Day: "Practiced throughout history – in every culture and every continent – poetry speaks to our common humanity and our shared values, transforming the simplest of poems into a powerful catalyst for dialogue and peace," says the official page of UNESCO. Indeed, Poetry is a creative form that gives writers the ability to express deeply felt feelings, experiences, and hope. It shows that despite the divisions and disparities, much of what we feel and experience is similar, and so is our relationship with nature. Poetry Day honours poets and aims to revive the art of poetry, the practice of reading poetry, and writing poetry. To celebrate, you must know the date, history, significance and why we celebrate it. You can also find wishes, quotes and Facebook and WhatsApp status suggestions inside. World Poetry Day 2024 date, history, significance, theme, wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status, and why is it celebrated. (Freepik)

World Poetry Day 2024 Date:

World Poetry Day falls on March 21. The day aims to honour poets and bring back the practice of poetry readings.

World Poetry Day 2024 History and Significance:

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) decided to celebrate World Poetry Day annually during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999. Earlier, many countries marked the day in October. Even after the UNESCO declaration in 1999, some countries still celebrate Poetry Day on October 15, on the birthday of the Roman poet Virgil - famous for his epic poem Aeneid.

World Poetry Day is devoted to supporting "linguistic diversity using poetic expression", according to the UN. Most UN member nations now observe this day to converge the art of poetry with other creative art forms like theatre, painting and dancing. The day aims to give voices to poems of endangered languages.

World Poetry Day 2024 Theme:

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants is the theme for World Poetry Day in 2024. The theme aims to highlight the iconic writers of the past whose trailblazing work enlarged the footprint of poetry across cultures.

World Poetry Day 2024 Wishes, Messages and Facebook and WhatsApp Status:

A poet combines the past, present, and future to create poetry that will last forever. Happy World Poetry Day.

"Poetry, like jazz, is one of those dazzling diamonds of creative industry that help human beings make sense out of the comedies and tragedies that contextualize our lives." - Aberjhani.

There is something so exceptionally beautiful about poetry that makes it special. Wishing a Happy Poetry Day to you.

"Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood."- TS Eliot.

You can never get bored of life if you have poetry to inspire you to live a better life every day. Warm wishes on the occasion of World Poetry Day to you.

"Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature and poetry." - Cassandra Clare.

On this World Poetry Day, let's resolve to keep the glory and beauty of poetry alive. Happy World Poetry Day.

"Poetry and beauty are always making peace. When you read something beautiful you find coexistence; it breaks walls down." - Mahmoud Darwish.

Poetry is the only language that the heart understands. Write a poem and express yourself on this special day. Happy World Poetry Day 2024!

"Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen." - Leonardo da Vinci.