Matt Damon talks about 15 kg weight loss for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: Shares secret to being ‘lean and strong’

Movie buffs are counting down the days to July 17, when Christopher Nolan’s take on Homer's epic, The Odyssey, will grace the big screens. Oscar-winner Matt Damon leads the star-studded cast as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, whose journey back home following the Trojan War makes up the story. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: ‘Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most’

In the trailer released last month, Matt appears in great shape as the legendary figure, ripped but on the leaner side. While appearing on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, he opened up about the diet that helped him get in that shape.

Matt Damon on becoming Odysseus

When the subject of The Odyssey came up in the conversation, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason observed that the picture circulating on the internet of Matt as Odysseus shows him “pretty yoked up.”

“I was in really good shape,” admitted Matt, saying that he had lost a lot of weight to play the role. “He (Nolan) said he wanted me, like, lean and strong… and so it’s a weird thing.”

The actor worried that he might bore the brothers by discussing his weight loss, but when the hosts assured him that they were “locked in,” he shared his diet hack.

“I literally stopped eating gluten,” stated the 55-year-old Hollywood star. “I used to walk around between 185 (lbs) and 200 (lbs), and I did that whole movie at 167 (lbs). And I haven't been that light since high school.” The actor lost approximately 15 kg for the film.

Going gluten-free permanently

The brothers asked if the actor-producer had consumed gluten since filming wrapped, to which he replied negative.

Matt noted that he was completely done with gluten and has found a gluten-free alternative to everything.

“I found a gluten-free beer,” he cheekily added. “It's been so long since I've had gluten, I can't tell if it's good or not, so that's a good sign.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.