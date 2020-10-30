e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Following Covid-19 protocols, visitors return to Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park

Following Covid-19 protocols, visitors return to Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park

The footfall at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is seeing a steady increase, after almost a month since it opened for the general public on October 4, with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

travel Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Nandankanan Zoological Park
Nandankanan Zoological Park(Nandankanan Zoological Park)
         

The footfall at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is seeing a steady increase, after almost a month since it opened for the general public on October 4, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Speaking to ANI, Hari Shankar Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden said that initially, 300 to 400 visitors used to visit the zoo per day after it re-opened post the nationwide lockdown on October 4.

“Before opening the zoo for people, we made arrangements so that there were sanitisers available for people. We are also following all Covid-19 appropriate protocols and promoting online ticketing. In the first week, we had also put restrictions so that not many people came visited the zoo at one time. Initially, 300 to 400 people visited per days. The number has now increased to 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day, and we are hosting around 25,000 tourists in a month,” he said.

The tourists who are visiting the zoo are appreciating the arrangements made by the management authorises to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Dilip Kumar Das, a local who came to the zoo with his family said that visiting the place after more than six months felt good. “The zoo authorities have made a very good arrangement for sanitisation, and all Covid-19 norms are being followed. The staff is wearing cooperative and following all government’s protocols. The staff is ensuring that thermal scanning is done at the entrance and people follow social distancing inside the zoo. The kids are enjoying a lot,” said Das.

Tourists from West Bengal have also started visiting the Zoo. Priyabrata, who came from Kolkata with his family for a holiday said that the Nandankanan Zoological Park is a safe place to visit with family.

“We had been at home for a long time and kids were bored. Now that zoo is open, we came here for a change and kids are enjoying themselves. The sanitisation system here is very good. All the Covid-19 related norms are being followed. The authorities used the lockdown to make improve the infrastructure and the beauty of the place has increased. This is a safe place to be with a family,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In