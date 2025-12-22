From ancient spice to holiday staple: Gingerbread's journey through the centuries

Gingerbread is a popular treat on the winter holiday tables. It's seen on plates or built into houses that are admired more than they are eaten. However, gingerbread was not always regarded as the popular festive treat it is today. Its history stretches back centuries, shaped by trade, religion, and economics. Why people eat gingerbread during the holidays and how the tradition spread across continents(Unsplash)

From ancient spice to ceremonial food

Ginger comes from the plant Zingiber officinale, which is native to Southeast Asia. Long before ginger was baked into a festive treat, it was prized for its pungency and medicinal properties. By the first century CE, ginger had reached the Mediterranean through early spice routes, as per Britannica.

Early versions of gingerbread existed in ancient Egypt and Greece - but these were not “cakes” in the modern sense. Recipes often combined honey, spices, and grated or stale bread. The result was dense and strongly flavored. It was used for rituals and special occasions, not casual eating.

Because ginger and other spices were imported and costly, anything made with them carried status. This was observed highly during the Middle Ages, where gingerbread became a mark of wealth. It appeared at festivals, religious events, and even royal courts.

Medieval Europe and the rise of gingerbread craft

By the 11th century, gingerbread had spread across Europe, mainly through returning Crusaders. In Germany, monks began using carved molds to shape gingerbread into religious scenes, which were known as Lebkuchen. Some were eaten, but many were displayed.

Fairs in England and France sold gingerbread shaped like animals or symbolic figures. These cookies, sometimes decorated with gold leaf or sugar seeds, were called “fairings.” Entire guilds formed to protect gingerbread recipes and regulate who could bake them.

Royal influence and changing recipes

Queen Elizabeth I is widely credited with popularizing gingerbread figures shaped like people, made to resemble visiting dignitaries. Gingerbread was thought to aid digestion and was often served at the end of meals in Elizabethan England, Britannica reported.

By the 1600s, the recipes shifted. Bread was replaced by flour, honey was replaced by treacle, and then molasses, as sugar refining expanded.

Also read: From classic pudding to festive log cakes: Christmas dessert recipes to try in 2025

From fairy tales to Christmas tradition

Gingerbread houses gained popularity after Hansel and Gretel was published in 1812. The idea of edible architecture stuck. Germany, especially Nuremberg, became known for regulated gingerbread production, a reputation it still holds.

Gingerbread became linked to holiday traditions for practical reasons. Spices were believed to warm the body in winter. They were expensive, making them suitable for year-end celebrations. Over time, gingerbread settled into its role - not just food, but a favourite holiday treat.