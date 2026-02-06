Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Reimagined Beetroot Tartare recipe by Chef Simone Cipriani: A meatless delight

    Chef Cipriani shares his signature Beetroot Tartare recipe, featuring a base of beetroot, umami-rich mushrooms, and a creamy sesame sauce. 

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 9:30 PM IST
    By Soumya Srivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In Italy, tenderloin tartare is a fixture on restaurant menus. But as more diners lean towards vegetable-forward, local, and organic eating, chefs are reimagining classics through a fresher lens.

    This vegetable-forward dish reimagines classic tartare, appealing to modern diners seeking meatless options.
    This vegetable-forward dish reimagines classic tartare, appealing to modern diners seeking meatless options.

    For Chef Simone Cipriani, this shift sparked the idea of a tartare that appeals to everyone — one that delivers a “meaty” texture and a generous bite, without relying on meat.

    HT met Chef Cipriani at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, where he is currently bringing the bold, comforting flavours of Italy to the table. Born in Livorno in central Italy, Cipriani grew up in a family of restaurateurs. Between 2004 and 2010, he trained at celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens, including the two-star Arnolfo in Colle di Val d’Elsa and Castel Monastero, where he worked under the consultancy of Gordon Ramsay. His skill and commitment later earned him a spot on Food & Wine magazine’s list of Italy’s most influential chefs under 35.

    Chef Cipriani is hosting a pop-up at Shangri-La Eros, until 10 February.
    Chef Cipriani is hosting a pop-up at Shangri-La Eros, until 10 February.

    As a special treat for HT readers, Chef Cipriani has shared his signature Beetroot Tartare recipe.

    In this reworked tartare, beetroot forms the base with its firm, satisfying texture, while mushrooms step in to provide the umami depth. Sour cream brings richness, and the sesame sauce served on the side adds an extra layer of creaminess — adjustable to each guest’s taste.

    Recipe:

    Ingredients (serves 4)

    For the beetroot tartare

    400 g beetroot, oven-baked and diced into small, even pieces

    300 g oyster mushrooms

    2 g cumin

    Salt, to taste

    Garlic, a small amount, finely minced

    Oil, for pan-frying

    For the sesame sauce

    100 g sesame paste

    15 ml lemon juice

    15 ml soy sauce

    200 ml water

    For garnish and serving

    Sour cream

    Fresh chives, finely chopped

    Sprouts

    Method

    1. Prepare the beetroot

    Oven-bake the beetroot until tender, then allow it to cool. Dice into small, uniform pieces and set aside.

    2. Cook the mushrooms

    Heat a little oil in a pan and pan-fry the oyster mushrooms until golden and crispy. Remove from heat, chop finely, and let cool slightly.

    3. Make the tartare

    In a bowl, combine the diced beetroot and chopped mushrooms. Season with cumin, salt, and garlic. Mix well so the flavours are evenly distributed.

    4. Prepare the sesame sauce

    In a separate bowl, whisk together the sesame paste, lemon juice, soy sauce, and water until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency if needed.

    5. Plate and serve

    Using a ring mould, shape the beetroot tartare onto the serving plate. Top with a generous dollop of sour cream, sprinkle with fresh chives, and garnish with sprouts. Serve the sesame sauce on the side.

    • Soumya Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumya Srivastava

      Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times. Equal parts Swiftie and Nolan devotee, she studied English literature at Delhi University and is an IIMC alum. She has spent over a decade writing about movies, celebrities, and all things cool—because, really, what else is life about?Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Lifestyle/Food/Reimagined Beetroot Tartare Recipe By Chef Simone Cipriani: A Meatless Delight
    News/Lifestyle/Food/Reimagined Beetroot Tartare Recipe By Chef Simone Cipriani: A Meatless Delight
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes