Reimagined Beetroot Tartare recipe by Chef Simone Cipriani: A meatless delight
Chef Cipriani shares his signature Beetroot Tartare recipe, featuring a base of beetroot, umami-rich mushrooms, and a creamy sesame sauce.
In Italy, tenderloin tartare is a fixture on restaurant menus. But as more diners lean towards vegetable-forward, local, and organic eating, chefs are reimagining classics through a fresher lens.
For Chef Simone Cipriani, this shift sparked the idea of a tartare that appeals to everyone — one that delivers a “meaty” texture and a generous bite, without relying on meat.
HT met Chef Cipriani at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, where he is currently bringing the bold, comforting flavours of Italy to the table. Born in Livorno in central Italy, Cipriani grew up in a family of restaurateurs. Between 2004 and 2010, he trained at celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens, including the two-star Arnolfo in Colle di Val d’Elsa and Castel Monastero, where he worked under the consultancy of Gordon Ramsay. His skill and commitment later earned him a spot on Food & Wine magazine’s list of Italy’s most influential chefs under 35.
As a special treat for HT readers, Chef Cipriani has shared his signature Beetroot Tartare recipe.
In this reworked tartare, beetroot forms the base with its firm, satisfying texture, while mushrooms step in to provide the umami depth. Sour cream brings richness, and the sesame sauce served on the side adds an extra layer of creaminess — adjustable to each guest’s taste.
Recipe:
Ingredients (serves 4)
For the beetroot tartare
400 g beetroot, oven-baked and diced into small, even pieces
300 g oyster mushrooms
2 g cumin
Salt, to taste
Garlic, a small amount, finely minced
Oil, for pan-frying
For the sesame sauce
100 g sesame paste
15 ml lemon juice
15 ml soy sauce
200 ml water
For garnish and serving
Sour cream
Fresh chives, finely chopped
Sprouts
Method
1. Prepare the beetroot
Oven-bake the beetroot until tender, then allow it to cool. Dice into small, uniform pieces and set aside.
2. Cook the mushrooms
Heat a little oil in a pan and pan-fry the oyster mushrooms until golden and crispy. Remove from heat, chop finely, and let cool slightly.
3. Make the tartare
In a bowl, combine the diced beetroot and chopped mushrooms. Season with cumin, salt, and garlic. Mix well so the flavours are evenly distributed.
4. Prepare the sesame sauce
In a separate bowl, whisk together the sesame paste, lemon juice, soy sauce, and water until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency if needed.
5. Plate and serve
Using a ring mould, shape the beetroot tartare onto the serving plate. Top with a generous dollop of sour cream, sprinkle with fresh chives, and garnish with sprouts. Serve the sesame sauce on the side.
