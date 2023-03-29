From stigma to support: How parents can help their children overcome the fear of reporting bullying

Are you concerned that your child is too afraid to speak up about bullying they may be experiencing? As a parent, it's important to understand the stigma that can surround reporting bullying and the impact it can have on your child's wellbeing. However, there are steps you can take to help your child overcome their fear and feel supported when reporting bullying. For parents, it's essential to empower their children to speak up against bullying and transition from a place of stigma to one of support and safety. Bullying can have a significant impact on mental distress, especially for the victim of bullying. (freepik )

"It is important to recognize and address the stigma around reporting bullying, as it can prevent victims from accessing the help and support, they need. Schools and organizations can work to create safe and supportive environments that encourage reporting and address bullying in a proactive and effective manner. Additionally, educating individuals about the harmful effects of bullying and the importance of reporting can help reduce stigma and promote a culture of respect and inclusion," says, Divya Sharma, Psychologist and Chief Learning Officer and Chetan Jaiswal, Founder, MyPeegu. (Also read: Parenting tips to help your child recognize and deal with bullying at school )

They further shared with HT Lifestyle, stigmas surrounding reporting bullying, its impact on children's mental health, and strategies for parents and teachers to encourage safe reporting.

Reasons why individuals are hesitant to report bullying:

Fear of retaliation: Victims may fear that if they report bullying, they will face further harassment or violence from the bully or their supporters.

Shame and embarrassment: Victims may feel ashamed or embarrassed about being bullied and may fear being judged or criticized by others if they report the bullying.

Lack of trust in authorities: Victims may not trust the authorities to handle the situation effectively or may feel that reporting the bullying will not lead to any meaningful change.

Social isolation: Victims may worry that reporting the bullying will make them appear weak or vulnerable and may lead to social isolation or exclusion.

Cultural norms: Reporting bullying may be seen as a sign of weakness or an inability to handle oneself, which can further perpetuate the stigma around reporting.

Effects of bullying on mental health of children:

Bullying can have a significant impact on mental distress, especially for the victim of bullying. It can cause a range of negative emotions such as fear, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Bullying can also lead to physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, and difficulty sleeping. The effects of bullying can be long-lasting and can impact the victim's mental health even after the bullying has stopped. In severe cases, bullying can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideation. It's important to address bullying as soon as possible to prevent it from causing further harm.

How to help children overcome the fear of reporting bullying:

Schools and organizations can implement anti-bullying programs and policies to help prevent bullying from occurring. It's also important for parents and caregivers to be aware of the signs of bullying and to talk to their children about bullying and its effects. If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress as a result of bullying, it's important to seek help from a mental health professional. There are effective treatments available to help manage the negative effects of bullying and to promote healing and recovery.

When it comes to the stigma around bullying and the prevalence of bullying, around 69 % of the cases reported are often viewed as seemingly harmless acts like teasing at first, which escalate over the course of several incidents, it’s important for parents and educators to acknowledge that when it comes to the degree of harm the victim suffers from, it is subjective in nature.

Resolution and correction can’t be a ‘one fits all’ approach. Prevention is the best cure here, by ensuring that students across all grades are psycho-educated on bullying, how to respond to bullying, ‘How to bully-proof themselves’ and reporting to authorities. It’s important to remember that each and every case and individual is different and to ensure behavioural change, its critical counsellors participate actively as part of any school or institute’s respective committee formed for the purpose of addressing reported cases of bullying.