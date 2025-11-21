Gud chana benefits: Ayurveda expert explains why a handful of jaggery and chickpeas is good for heart health

In winter, the cold can weaken your immune system, making you more tired and prone to infections. What you eat matters as much as how you dress. There are many tasty winter snacks to choose from. Gud and chana (jaggery and gram) are considered a popular superfood snack because they are healthy and help keep the body warm. For many years, Indian families have enjoyed gud and roasted chana. This combination is full of energy and nutrients that help you stay warm, strong, and healthy during cold weather. Are jaggery and chickpeas good for health? (Freepik)

Why eat gud chana?

Jaggery comes from sugarcane or date palm sap and is often considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It keeps minerals and vitamins that are usually lost during refining. “Chickpeas, also known as ‘chana’ are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, and nutrients,” Dr Utkarsh Bajpai, Ayurvedic Doctor at Bajpai Ayurvedic Hospital, tells Health Shots. When you combine these two ingredients, you get a tasty and healthy treat that can really boost your health. Nowadays, traditional gud chana is available as a roasted, jaggery-coated snack that combines a crunchy, savoury crunch with sweetness.

Jaggery and chickpeas for heart health

Jaggery is high in iron and potassium, which are suitable for your heart. Iron helps keep blood flowing well, while potassium helps control blood pressure. Chickpeas contain vitamins, calcium, and magnesium. “They also help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart problems,” shares the Ayurveda expert. Eating jaggery regularly can help prevent anaemia, a common condition that can leave you feeling tired and weak. By boosting your haemoglobin levels, jaggery helps your body keep a healthy cardiovascular system.

Gud chana for digestive health

If you often struggle with digestive issues like constipation, bloating, or gas, try adding jaggery and chickpeas to your diet. Both foods are high in fibre, which helps you have smoother bowel movements and supports digestive health. “This combination not only cleanses your gut but also helps your body produce digestive enzymes,” says Dr Bajpai. A simple and effective way to start your day is by having roasted chickpeas with a small piece of jaggery. This snack can help get your digestive system going for the day.

Jaggery and chickpeas for muscle building and recovery

For people who love fitness or lead active lives, jaggery and chickpeas are great choices. The potassium in jaggery helps your muscles work properly and can stop cramps. Meanwhile, chickpeas are high in protein, which is important for muscle recovery after strenuous workouts. Adding this combination to your post-workout meals can speed up recovery and nourish your muscles.

Jaggery and chickpeas for brain power and dental health

Eating jaggery and chickpeas can help improve brain function. Jaggery is rich in antioxidants, which can boost memory and focus. Both jaggery and chickpeas have phosphorus, which is important for healthy teeth and bones. "Around 10 grams of jaggery provide about 4 milligrams of phosphorus, while 100 grams of chickpeas offer much more", notes Dr Bajpai. This combination strengthens teeth and supports good dental health.

What is the best time to eat gud chana?

While jaggery and chickpeas have many health benefits, it’s important to know when and how to eat them. People usually enjoy jaggery more in the colder months because it warms the body. However, Dr Bajpai has a good tip for summer: keep jaggery in the refrigerator. This helps it stay cool and prevents discomfort during hot weather.

A great way to enjoy jaggery in the summer is to make jaggery water. To do this, mix a small piece of jaggery into a glass of water and let it dissolve overnight. In the morning, drink this refreshing beverage to benefit from it without getting too hot. This is an easy and simple way to enjoy jaggery while staying cool.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)