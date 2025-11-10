Gurugram pulmonologist explains if jaggery with warm water really helps to ‘clean lungs’ amid pollution

As pollution levels continue to climb, turning to personal DIY remedies to support lung health is gaining momentum. While yes, the air purifier remains the non-negotiable frontrunner, there are some simple, daily habits which also help you stay on top of your health. Jaggery helps to improve your immunity. (Picture credit: Freepik)

One of the remedies is eating jagery with warm water. But does it actually work? HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Piyush Goel, senior Consultant-pulmonology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, to understand if it's true or not. He revealed that many hold the notion that this remedy helps to ‘clean lungs and stop infections.’

Is it beneficial?

Describing the nutritional value of jaggery, Dr Goel elaborated, “Jaggery is packed with important stuff like iron, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin B1. These minerals and vitamins are super important for boosting your immunity, which helps your lungs.”

In other words, jaggery helps to boost your immunity, which strengthens your body to fight off infections better, decreasing the chances for germs to affect your lungs.

But when it comes to the absolute claim that jaggery cleans your lungs, the pulmonologist clarified that it does not literally do so. Instead, it improves immunity, which helps keep your lungs and overall respiratory health in good shape.

How to make it

The pulmonologist shared how to make it at home and when to drink it. “Grab 1–2 teaspoons of jaggery and mix it into a glass of warm water. Drink this, ideally in the morning on an empty stomach, to get the most out of it.”

Avoid complete dependence

While home remedies offer some natural benefits, they cannot replace proper medical care. Dr Goel asserted that while it has some benefits in supporting lung health, one should not consider it as a magic bullet, particularly for lung infections or serious breathing problems.

So the pulmonologist's final verdict on this remedy is that while it does offer some benefits, it should not be considered a cure. “The drink is not like it literally 'cleans' your lungs, but the warm water and jaggery's nutrients can help your body fight off infections better, keeping your breathing system healthier over time," he said.

It means the drink is supportive in nature for lung health, and the pulmonologist noted that it only works best with a healthy lifestyle, when you eat well, drink enough water and don't smoke. All these habits together help keep your lungs healthy. Relying on just one habit here is not enough.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.