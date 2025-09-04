25 year old discovers shocking cancer diagnosis after ignoring this ‘embarrassing’ symptom for months: ‘I was soaked’

We often associate cancer with extreme fatigue, weight loss, or severe pain, but the reality is that the earliest signs can sometimes be far more unexpected. Subtle, awkward, or even uncomfortable changes in the body are easy to ignore, yet they may carry important clues. For a 25-year-old man, Dilan, it was exactly such an "embarrassing symptom" that eventually uncovered his cancer. (Also read: 25 year old with stage 4 cancer shares why he never eats 3 hours before sleep: ‘Your body needs rest, not digestion’ ) Ignoring subtle signs leads to late-stage cancer diagnosis for 25-year-old Dilan.(AI generated image)

Embarassing cancer symptoms Dilan ignores

In his September 3 Instagram post, Dilan shared, "You won't believe it... I was 25 years old, living my life like any other young adult, working hard, working out, hanging with friends, and trying to figure out my future. Life felt normal. I had no reason to think anything was wrong."

He added, “But then something strange started happening. I'd wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat. I mean SOAKED. My clothes, my bed, everything would be wet. It happened two to three times every single night.”

At first, Dilan ignored the symptoms. "I just thought, 'Maybe I'm getting too hot under the covers?' So I brushed it off. Weeks turned into months, and the night sweats didn't stop. Looking back now, there were other signs too. I was exhausted all the time, but I assumed it was because I was working long hours. My skin was unbelievably itchy, so much so that I carried lotion around everywhere, convinced it was just dry skin."

'Your body gives you clues'

"I even noticed lumps on my neck, but I thought they were muscles growing from all my workouts at the gym. Everything had an explanation or so I thought. But eventually, I started feeling worse and went to the doctor. Nothing could have prepared me for what they told me. At just 25 years old, I was diagnosed with Stage 4B Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Five tumours. It had even spread to my lungs," he says.

Reflecting on his journey, Dilan wrote, "I couldn't believe it. I'd spent so long brushing off my symptoms, convincing myself they weren't a big deal. But my body had been screaming at me for almost two years. If there's one thing I've learned from this experience, it's to pay attention to your body. Those little signs and symptoms? They're there for a reason."

Early cancer symptoms you should not overlook

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajesh Raj Saksena, consultant surgical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, stressed that early detection is often the key to saving lives. He explained that while many cancers are preventable and highly treatable if caught on time, the challenge lies in recognising the warning signs.

From unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue to unusual lumps, long-lasting coughs, or changes in the skin, he urged people not to ignore symptoms that linger beyond two to three weeks. "Most symptoms may have benign causes," he said, "but when they persist or worsen, they must be medically evaluated." Click here to read the full article.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.