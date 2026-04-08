3 seeds you should add to your diet for overall health benefits: ‘Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of mixed seeds to daily diet’

Seeds may be tiny, but they are true nutritional powerhouses – packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that can deliver outsized benefits for your overall health. Just one to two tablespoons a day can go a long way in supporting everything from energy levels to heart health, making them one of the simplest additions to your diet.

Try out Dr Vora's recommendations to benefit your health.(Pexel)

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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has highlighted three seeds you should consider adding to your daily diet, thanks to their wide-ranging health benefits.

In an Instagram video shared on April 7, the surgeon explains, “These three seeds are a nutrition powerhouse for you. Adding one to two tablespoons of mixed seeds to your diet daily can be a simple and powerful habit. Add them to your routine and let consistency do the work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Halim seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Halim seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, halim, or garden cress seeds, are nutritional powerhouses packed with iron and folate – key nutrients that support haemoglobin formation and help reduce fatigue caused by iron deficiency. Beyond this, they are also rich in essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, along with antioxidants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, halim, or garden cress seeds, are nutritional powerhouses packed with iron and folate – key nutrients that support haemoglobin formation and help reduce fatigue caused by iron deficiency. Beyond this, they are also rich in essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, along with antioxidants. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “The first is Halim seeds. These tiny seeds are naturally rich in iron and folate, which support haemoglobin formation and help reduce fatigue in iron-deficient individuals. Additionally, they also contain calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants, which support bone health and immunity.”

Pumpkin seeds

Dr Vora highlights that these seeds are packed with essential nutrients such as magnesium, zinc, healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin E – making them beneficial for both men and women. He explains that this nutrient profile can support sperm production, strengthen immune function, aid muscle health, and even help regulate blood pressure.

The surgeon notes, “Second is pumpkin seeds. For both males and females, these are nutritionally dense seeds. They are rich in magnesium, zinc, healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin E. Zinc supports sperm health and immune function, while magnesium helps in maintaining blood pressure and muscle function.”

Flax seeds

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Flax seeds are among the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, making them a powerful addition to your diet. Dr Vora emphasises that these nutrients can support heart health, help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, and promote hormonal balance. For maximum benefit, they are best consumed in ground form, which improves absorption and makes them easier to digest.

The surgeon explains, “And third, flax seeds. These are one of the richest plant sources of omega-3 fats and lignans, which support heart health, cholesterol balance, and hormonal health. The best form is ground flax seeds because the outer shell is difficult to digest.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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