48-year-old man transforms his body, loses 31 kg in 6 months: See before and after pics

Nothing can stop you from achieving your desires when you are committed to hard work and consistency. A 48-year-old man, David, proved this with a drastic body transformation by losing 31 kgs in six months. Coach Kev, in a X post on April 11, 2026, shared about David’s transformation journey. He penned down his journey and awareness about his health.

48-year-old man lost 31kgs in six months. Before and after pictures.(AskCoachKev/X)

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David’s transformation journey

David approached Coach Kev six months back when he weighed around 123 kgs. As a 48-year-old man, he was quite active, runs a business, and even coaches his kids’ basketball and soccer teams. But he was not happy with his health, and he knew that he needed to make a change to achieve what he wanted.

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{{^usCountry}} Airport seats were uncomfortable for him, and he was constantly stressed about his looks. Nothing used to fit him right. Out of stress and anxiety, he used to grab junk food on his way to work. He wanted to fix his lifestyle but wasn’t able to do so alone, and here’s when Coach Kev helped me achieve his fitness goals. He dropped around 31 kgs in six months and went from squeezing into 46 shorts to buying 38s. Coach Kev's grocery list for weight loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Airport seats were uncomfortable for him, and he was constantly stressed about his looks. Nothing used to fit him right. Out of stress and anxiety, he used to grab junk food on his way to work. He wanted to fix his lifestyle but wasn’t able to do so alone, and here’s when Coach Kev helped me achieve his fitness goals. He dropped around 31 kgs in six months and went from squeezing into 46 shorts to buying 38s. Coach Kev's grocery list for weight loss {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coach Kev shared a grocery list that he recommends to people who want to lose weight: For proteins: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coach Kev shared a grocery list that he recommends to people who want to lose weight: For proteins: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Chicken breast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Chicken breast {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • 93/7 ground beef {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • 93/7 ground beef {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Sirloin steak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Sirloin steak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Salmon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Salmon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Turkey bacon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Turkey bacon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Shrimp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Shrimp {{/usCountry}}

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• Greek yogurt

• Cottage cheese

• Whey protein

For carbs:

• White rice

• Sweet potatoes

• Regular potatoes

• Oats

• Low-cal tortillas

For vegetables (unlimited):

• Broccoli

• Asparagus

• Peppers

• Spinach

• Green beans

For supplements:

• Creatine

• Magnesium

• Electrolytes

Coach Kev recommended daily meals

Meal 1:

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• Greek yogurt + protein shake

• 3 eggs + turkey bacon

• Cottage cheese + Oikos Pro yogurt

Meal 2:

• 8oz chicken + 1 cup rice + broccoli

• 8oz 93/7 beef + sweet potato + veggies

• 8oz salmon + veggies + 1 cup rice

Meal 3:

• 8oz sirloin + potatoes + asparagus

• 8oz chicken + cauliflower rice + peppers

• 8oz shrimp + rice + mixed veggies

Daily routine to follow for weight loss

Here’s Coach Kev's recommended daily routine to follow for weight loss:

• Awake by 5:30 AM

• Asleep by 10 PM

• Zero alcohol

• No eating after 7 PM

• 8,000 steps minimum

• Consume Water + electrolytes

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• 150g protein daily (no exceptions)

• Intense 45min lift 3-4x per week

• 30 minutes of direct sunlight in the am

• Two 30-minute walks outside

• 5g creatine daily (even rest days)

• 400mg magnesium glycinate before bed

• Half your bodyweight in oz's of water (200lbs = 100oz)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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