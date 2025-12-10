Woman shares secret to her 18 kg weight loss and body transformation: 'Stop training just to finish your workout'

Are you hitting the gym regularly without seeing any results? Often, people struggle to achieve their weight loss goals even after practising portion control, eating clean, working out, and getting 8 hours of sleep. Stop moving lazy. Start training to get better. Move with intention. Every. Single. Rep. (Representative picture: Freepik)

According to Gina Amin, a fitness coach, it is often because you are not training correctly. On October 20, Gina posted a clip on Instagram highlighting her journey of losing 40 pounds (approximately 18 kg), what helped her achieve her fitness goals, and the changes she made to her physique.

How to lose weight correctly?

Sharing the number one secret that helped her lose 40 pounds, Gina highlighted that many people walk into the gym and think, 'I made it, I'm here, I'm gymming.' However, she noted that you could be going to the gym five days a week and still not be getting the benefits. Here's what she means:

She cautioned against training just to ‘finish’ your workout, instead advising, “Stop moving lazy. Start training to get better. Move with intention. Every. Single. Rep.”

‘Stop moving lazy’

According to Gina, most people go through the motions at the gym, but the ones who change their bodies move with intention. “It’s not just about showing up, it’s about feeling every rep, controlling the movement, and understanding what muscle you’re actually working,” she added.

She explained this workout strategy using exercises like RDLs and lunges:

Performing a lethargic RDL with no tension or control and ‘really sloppy and super fast’ lunges, the fitness coach noted that this is how many people approach exercises at the gym and wonder why they don't notice any changes in their bodies.

Next, she demonstrated the correct way to do both exercises. For RDL, she suggested that each rep should be nice, slow, and controlled, while ‘pushing the hips back, feeling the stretch in the hamstrings, and then thrusting the hips forward and squeezing the glutes.’

Meanwhile, for lunges, she suggested making sure to put all the weight in the front leg, hinging the hips back slightly, and pushing off with the front leg while squeezing the glutes.

'It's not always about lifting heavier…'

According to the fitness coach, it's not always about lifting heavier; it's about lifting better. “If you do not connect your mind to your muscles when you're exercising, you're going to keep wondering why your body isn't changing,” she added.

Additionally, she advised that, at the gym, you should be thinking about every single rep that you're doing, and ‘making sure that you're slowing down so that you actually know where you're supposed to feel it.’

Lastly, she warned, “The reason many of you do not see changes is that you train lazily. I'm being serious; nobody talks about this enough, but I genuinely think it's a secret to seeing these changes. When you lift with purpose, everything changes. Your mind connects. Your form sharpens. Your results multiply.”

