5 ayurvedic rituals to begin your morning with for a healthier gut and immunity in monsoon

While monsoon has its own gentle aesthetics, petrichor, scenic greens, and moody skies, when it comes to health, the season may not be as gentle. The body becomes particularly vulnerable, with lowered immunity, sluggish digestion, and a higher risk of infections. Low energy is one of the most frequent complaints, and it can easily derail your morning routine. This is why having a healthy, grounding start to the day becomes even more important during this time, taking care of both mental and physical health. Make sure you have a routine that helps you start your morning with energy.(Shutterstock)

Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda, shared with HT Lifestyle how building a holistic routine helps to start the day on a balanced, energised note. This is particularly important as monsoon brings a lot of seasonal health challenges like low immunity.

He said, “Monsoon leaves your body vulnerable to infections, sluggish digestion, and low immunity. According to Ayurveda, the transition between seasons is a critical time when your body's natural balance can be easily disturbed. That’s why it’s important to adopt immunity-boosting habits, especially in the morning when your body is most receptive to positive change.”

Dr Chauhan shared 5 early morning rituals that you can include in your routine:

1. Wake up with warm water

Warm water helps to flush out all the toxins.(Shutterstock)

Begin your day with a glass of warm water.

It helps flush out toxins, stimulates digestion, and prepares your system for the day ahead.

Tip: If you add a few drops of lemon juice or a pinch of turmeric, even better.

2. Oil pulling to detoxify naturally

Swishing sesame or coconut oil in your mouth for about 5–10 minutes can remove oral toxins, support gum health and boost immunity.

This ancient Ayurvedic practice is surprisingly effective and quite calming, too.

3. Herbal tea for daily defence

Prepare an herbal infusion with tulsi, ginger and black pepper. It’s light, aromatic, and doesn’t take long to brew.

It helps clear accumulated mucus, kindles digestive fire and acts as a natural defence against seasonal pathogens.

4. Pranayama to activate your lungs

Practice pranayama and start the day on a positive note.(Shutterstock)

A few rounds of deep breathing, preferably Anulom Vilom or Bhastrika, can enhance oxygen flow, balance doshas, and keep your respiratory system robust.

Do it on an empty stomach and in a clean space.

5. Abhyanga or self-massage

Massaging your body with warm medicated oil before bath nourishes the skin, relaxes your muscles and helps in lymphatic drainage.

It’s especially useful when the damp monsoon air makes you feel heavy or fatigued.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.