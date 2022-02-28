5 morning yoga poses to boost your energy better than coffee!

We all have had those lazy mornings when we just can’t shake a feeling of sluggishness, even when we’ve technically got enough sleep, especially in the changing season. This is also the time when we tend to feel lethargic and low on energy, making it tough for us to be on our toes. In an effort to perk up on tired days, there’s no better way to banish fatigue and get on with your day with the energy you need, than a set of morning yoga poses.

Yoga can always be your defending shield during the changing season. It will not only give you warmth and relaxation, but will also strengthen your immune system and will change your gloomy mood.

Morning yoga poses for an energy boost:

It is always recommended that one should practice simple morning yoga poses to strengthen the body. Here are some asanas you may practice.

1. Balasana or Child's Pose

This yoga pose not only helps to reduce stress and anxiety, but it also helps releasing the tension in the chest, back and shoulders. It even helps if you have a bout of dizziness or fatigue during the day or during your workout. This asana gives a gentle stretch for the back, hips, thighs and ankles.

2. Virabhadrasana:

Virabhadrasana is a yoga posture that is known to be very beneficial when it comes to strengthening the shoulders, improving balance and stability. It provides a stretch to numerous body parts, encouraging good circulation and providing energy to the body. As this yoga posture is known to energize the entire body, this helps to keep you active throughout the day.

3. Dhanurasana or Bow Pose:

This asana tones the leg and arm muscles. Not only this, it is also beneficial in relieving menstrual discomfort and constipation.

4. Garudasana:

Garud is a Sanskrit word that literally translates to eagle, and asana means posture. Hence, it simply means Eagle Pose. This posture is said to help a person to relax and calm down the mind, and also improve the body balance.

5. Trikonasana or Triangle Pose:

Trikonasana is a standing asana and is performed from both sides, left and right. One can begin doing the asana in a standing position and keeping 3-4 feet distance between their feet. Tur

n the right foot outside and stretch both the arms at shoulder level, keeping the torso in front. The right arm will touch the right foot, bending from the waist and the left hand will be stretched straight above the ears. This asanas activates the core muscles which aids in balance and stability.

Morning yoga poses keep you energetic

The following are some key points to remember when you start a morning yoga routine:

* Try to start your morning with yoga as it will keep your body and mind relaxed.

* Yoga will also keep you active throughout the day and will provide you relief from the usual problems of joint pains or stiffness in muscles.

* Practicing Surya Namaskar and basic warm-up yoga asanas can always be a good way to beat the morning fatigue!

* A yoga routine can boost the immune system and help to keep infections at bay!

* Practicing breathing and Pranayama will strengthen the lungs and ensure ideal functioning of ears, nose, throat and the body's respiratory system.

(This article is written by Abhishek Otwal, celebrity yoga expert. For more health-related stories visit, <i><strong>HealthShots.com</strong></i>)