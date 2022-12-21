5 reasons you are catching cold frequently this winter

Amid the rapidly dropping mercury, cases of cold, cough and fever in different parts of the country are on rise. In fact, experts say a trend has been observed across the globe of rise in influenza-like illnesses and this could be attributed to increase in socialisation in recent times amid diminishing Corona scare, people not following social distancing measures apart from missed immunisations due to Covid pandemic. Additionally increase in pollution levels is also giving rise to cases of allergic cough. Stress, not sleeping well at night and reduced immunity due to staying indoors are also some of the reasons that are causing increase in cold and cough cases this winter. (Also read: Ayurvedic home remedies to manage cough, cold and Covid)

"There is an increase in the number of patients of influenza like illnesses not only in India but also in other countries of the world. The reasons could range from lack of behavioural practices like social distancing and masking, increased socialization, travel in most societies; increased pollution levels specially in North India increases the risk of cough and allergic cough and increases risk of superadded infections. Reduction in immunization for other disease like influenza due to emphasis on covid vaccination is also one of the reasons," says Dr Vineeta Taneja - Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Dr Vikrant Shah, Consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur also lists reasons behind the sudden increase in cough and cold cases:

1. Smoking

If you are one of those who tend to smoke then you need to stop doing that right away. You will be shocked to know that smoking impacts the cells of the immune system which makes one prone to frequent colds. Try to quit smoking and stay healthy.

2. Not maintaining personal hygiene

Are you often getting cold and cough? Then, you need to ensure good hand hygiene. It is the need of the hour to cover the mouth while coughing and sneezing, wash your hands with soap and water or sanitize from time to time. Wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from people who are sick.

3. Stress

Stress can not only take a toll on your mental health but even physical well-being. It can steal your peace of mind. Being stressed can lead to weakened immunity and you may be at risk of suffering from a cold. Stress will impact the immune system and may not allow you to fight infections.

4. Insufficient sleep

Are you aware? The inability to sleep peacefully will weaken your immune system and increase your susceptibility to the common cold. It is better to get a sound sleep at night and stay in top shape during those colder days.

5. Remaining indoors during the chilly months

Since the temperature outside is low, there is cold and people tend to spend maximum time indoors. Did you know? Colder temperatures slow down the immune system, and make you sick. The dust and mold at home can invite allergies and the common cold.

