5 treadmills for home workout: Get fit at home with our top picks
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 07:00 pm IST
Are you looking for treadmills for your home use? Then here are our top 5 picks for you.
PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 (4.0HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill With USB Connection, Home Use & Heart Rate Sensors
₹16,999
MAXPRO PACE PRO 5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Max.Speed 14km/h,6 Level Incline,Max.User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine for Home use(PTM605M)
₹29,999
Fitkit by Cult TurboRun BLDC Motor Treadmill (5.5HP Peak) | 12.8km/h Max Speed, 110kg Weight Capacity | 12 Preset Programs, LED Display | AUX/MP3/USB | Home Gym Equipment, Black
₹17,499
Lifelong Treadmill for Home Use - 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Foldable Treadmill, 3 Level Manual Incline with Max Running Speed 14 km/hr - Heart Rate Sensor, Max Weight 120Kg (LLTM159) Black
₹27,999
Cockatoo CTM-05 3HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 14 Km/Hr., Max User Weight 90 Kg, Black (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation, Black)
₹16,990
