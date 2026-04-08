5 warning signs in the skin that point to nutritional deficiencies in children, Hyderabad pediatrician shares

Skin is the largest organ in the human body and one of the most visible indicators of underlying health conditions. Skin is often called the body's mirror, and in children, it can be one of the earliest and most visible indicators of nutritional gaps long before other symptoms appear.

Skin in children can be one of the earliest and most visible indicators of nutritional gaps.(Unsplash)

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The connection between micronutrient deficiencies and skin health in children is both well-documented and deeply underestimated. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Paritosh Anand, consultant pediatric intensive care, Citizens Speciality Hospital, Hyderabad, shared five skin changes linked to nutritional deficiencies in children that every parent needs to know.