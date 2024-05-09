 6 amazing benefits of drinking bael juice every day in summer | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 amazing benefits of drinking bael juice every day in summer

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 04:01 PM IST

When consumed regularly in summer, bael juice offers a host of health advantages from guarding against heatwave to easing constipation.

As the heatwave envelopes most parts of the country, beating heat the natural way can prevent one from a plethora of summer illnesses and boost overall well-being. One of the most refreshing drinks you can have this summer is bael sharbat. Before you step out of your home in the scorching summer heat, drinking a glass of bael juice can shield you against the merciless heat, preventing you against heatstroke, constipation, and other heat-related illnesses. (Also read: Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits)

Bael is full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and has antioxidative, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties.(Shutterstock)
Bael is full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and has antioxidative, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties.(Shutterstock)

Bael has been used since centuries in the traditional medicinal practices of Ayurveda and naturopathy for treatment of dysentery, heart problems, fever, diabetes, haemorrhoids, asthma, ophthalmia, urinary problems, alcohol induced liver problems and ulcerative. Bael is full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and has antioxidative, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Preparing bael sharbat is quite convenient. After removing the hard shell, take out all the pulp in a vessel and mash it with hands while adding water. Separate the seeds and the mix would be ready to be strained and consumed. Bael squash, bael murabba, bael toffee, bael jam, bael panjiri are some of the ways one can consume this amazing fruit.

When taken regularly in the summer, bael juice—which is made from the fruit of the bael tree—offers a host of health advantages. Sushma PS chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute shares wonderful benefits of bael juice.

Amazing benefits of bael juice

1. Hydration: Bael juice is a naturally occurring thirst quencher that helps the body stay hydrated in hot conditions, preventing from symptoms of dehydration, which include weariness and dizziness.

2. Cooling effect: Bael can cool your body from inside relieving all heat-related issues. Its ability to cool the body makes it a great option for beating the summer heat, relieving discomfort brought on by the heat.

3. Digestive support: The enzymes in bael juice facilitate digestion, improving gastrointestinal health, easing constipation, and lowering acidity. Its daily consumption is much recommended.

4. Rich in nutrients: Brimming with minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, bael juice strengthens immunity, wards off infections, and promotes general health.

5. Energy booster: Consuming bael juice every day will ensure you stay active and energized throughout as the fruit's wonderful combination of nutrients helps boost energy levels and eases summer lethargy.

6. Detoxification: Bael juice functions as a natural detoxifier, removing toxins from the body, enhancing liver health, and fostering radiant, clear skin.

Adding bael juice to your everyday routine may be a revitalizing and a good way to boost well-being.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / 6 amazing benefits of drinking bael juice every day in summer

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On