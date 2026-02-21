60-year-old woman from Germany shares lunch secrets for 'flat tummy' and peak energy: Her top 3 high-protein recipes

In a world often obsessed with restrictive dieting, Gina Drewalowski, a content creator from Germany, is proving that turning 60 can be your most vibrant decade yet. On February 17, the model and fitness and fashion influencer took to Instagram to reveal the midday meals that keep her feeling light, energised, and satisfied. Also read | Woman reveals secret to her toned legs, shares top 5 tips Gina Drewalowski focuses on nourishment over restriction, with recipes high in protein and healthy fats. (Instagram/ ginadrewalowski)

Gina’s philosophy? Nourishment over restriction. She said, "Not every day is a flat-tummy day – and that’s perfectly okay. Especially around midday, don’t forget to fuel your body properly. These are just feel-good lunch ideas – always adapt them to your personal lifestyle and needs. Here’s how I like to nourish myself at lunchtime – satisfying, balanced and full of energy... nourish your body with love – not restriction. Strong afternoons feel good."

Her recipes focus on high protein and healthy fats to avoid the dreaded afternoon energy slump. In her post, Gina shared her three go-to recipes that balance macronutrients while keeping calories in check.

Here is how you can recreate Gina's 'flat-tummy' favourites at home: