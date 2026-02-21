60-year-old woman from Germany shares lunch secrets for 'flat tummy' and peak energy: Her top 3 high-protein recipes
Gina Drewalowski shared 3 lunch recipes that work for her. Her message is clear: staying fit at 60 isn't about eating less; it's about fueling smarter.
In a world often obsessed with restrictive dieting, Gina Drewalowski, a content creator from Germany, is proving that turning 60 can be your most vibrant decade yet. On February 17, the model and fitness and fashion influencer took to Instagram to reveal the midday meals that keep her feeling light, energised, and satisfied. Also read | Woman reveals secret to her toned legs, shares top 5 tips
Gina’s philosophy? Nourishment over restriction. She said, "Not every day is a flat-tummy day – and that’s perfectly okay. Especially around midday, don’t forget to fuel your body properly. These are just feel-good lunch ideas – always adapt them to your personal lifestyle and needs. Here’s how I like to nourish myself at lunchtime – satisfying, balanced and full of energy... nourish your body with love – not restriction. Strong afternoons feel good."
Her recipes focus on high protein and healthy fats to avoid the dreaded afternoon energy slump. In her post, Gina shared her three go-to recipes that balance macronutrients while keeping calories in check.
Here is how you can recreate Gina's 'flat-tummy' favourites at home:
1. Crispy potato waffle
▪️ 1 cooked potato
▪️ 1–2 tbsp light cheese
▪️ ¼ avocado
▪️ 3–4 tbsp cottage cheese
▪️ 1–2 slices smoked salmon
▪️ Salt and pepper
Gina said, "Press the cheesy potato in a waffle maker until crispy. Top with avocado, cottage cheese (paneer) and smoked salmon. Per portion: approximately 380 calories, 38 grams protein, 25 grams carbs, 15 grams fat."
2. Baked goat cheese with pear and fig
▪️ 1 round goat cheese (60–80 g)
▪️ Fresh fig slices
▪️ Honey
▪️ ½ pear (grated)
▪️ Apple cider vinegar
▪️ Roasted pecans
"Top the goat cheese with fig and honey and bake until golden. Serve on a grated pear with a splash of apple cider vinegar and finish with roasted pecans. Per portion approximately 415 calories, 15 grams protein, 26 grams carbs, 28 grams fat," Gina said.
3. Protein beef quinoa bowl
▪️ 150 g cooked quinoa
▪️ 200 g lean ground beef (seared)
▪️ Cherry tomatoes (charred)
▪️ ½ avocado
▪️ Iceberg lettuce
Dressing:
▪️ Soy sauce
▪️ Olive oil
▪️ Vinegar
▪️ Fresh basil or mint
Gina said: "Layer quinoa in a jar, add beef, veggies and avocado. Drizzle with dressing and let sit for 3–4 hours for the best flavour. Per portion approximately 640 calories, 42 grams protein, 45 grams carbs, 28 grams fat."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
