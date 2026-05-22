72-year-old grandmother of 5 proves there is no age limit to bodybuilding, shows super toned physique at Taiwan event

In a display of ‘strength and beauty’ that has captivated the internet, 72-year-old Lin Sui-tzu is proving that the golden years can be the most powerful. As a ‘grandmother of five’ and one of Taiwan’s oldest active female bodybuilders, Lin has become the face of a burgeoning fitness movement after taking first place in the over-70 category at the 2025 President’s Cup Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. Also read | 80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet At 72, Lin Sui-tzu defies age stereotypes as a bodybuilder. (YouTube/ ELTA Sports) Strength and elegance on stage In a March 8 Instagram video documenting her journey, which was shared by TaiwanPlus News, Lin is seen commanding the stage with a poise that belies her age. Standing before a panel of judges, she radiates confidence in a shimmering, purple bikini. Her physique is a testament to years of disciplined labour: her legs are firm and sculpted, her core is tight, and her back shows the deep, defined muscle lines typical of an elite athlete. Throughout the footage, she moves through a series of mandatory poses — extending her arms to highlight her triceps, twisting to show the symmetry of her back, and maintaining a constant, beaming smile. In one poignant moment, she is seen in the gym, her face etched with concentration as she performs heavy workouts. "I remember when I was young, I really wanted to wear a bikini during my twenties," Lin shared in the TaiwanPlus News interview. "But back then, society was more conservative, so there didn’t seem to be many opportunities to wear one. I’m 72-years-old already... and I can stand on stage and show my strength and show my beauty," she added.

Leading by example Lin’s path to the podium didn't start in a gym, but reportedly in a clinic – for years, she worked as a diabetes educator in Taipei, advising patients on managing chronic conditions. According to a 2025 Scmp.com report, she often encountered resistance from seniors who felt exercise was too difficult or time-consuming. At age 69, she decided to stop talking and start doing. To better understand the resistance training she recommended to her patients, she started training six days a week, focusing on muscle definition and bone density. "I thought weight training was merely about building massive muscles, but I soon realised it emphasises health and muscle definition instead," she told Taiwan-based Common Health Magazine, as per Scmp.com. Lin added: “Once you have muscle, you display a kind of powerful beauty... You gain confidence. I feel that kind of beauty radiates from your heart because you have confidence in yourself and you have dignity.” Despite the societal pressure in East Asia to conform to standards of 'thinness and femininity', Lin remains undeterred. Beyond the weights, she remains an active painter, yoga practitioner, and ballroom dancer: “I hope that even in old age, I can still teach people to paint, dance, and lift weights in a nursing home,” she said.