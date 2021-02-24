IND USA
The findings of the study were published in the journal titled 'Current Psychology'.
A happy childhood might not guarantee good mental health: Study

While it's widely known that a difficult childhood could increase the likelihood of mental illness, a new study suggested that a happy and secure childhood does not always protect a child from developing a mental illness later in life.
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:40 PM IST

While it's widely known that a difficult childhood could increase the likelihood of mental illness, a new study suggested that a happy and secure childhood does not always protect a child from developing a mental illness later in life.

The findings of the study were published in the journal titled 'Current Psychology'. Conducted in partnership with the University of Canberra, the study examined how early childhood experiences relate to different developmental pathways, and how these might be associated with poor mental health.

Given that both positive and negative childhood experiences were found to manifest as anxiety or other mental health disorders into adulthood, researchers believed that it is our ability to adapt - or rather not adapt - to unexpected scenarios that might be influencing mental health.

In Australia, almost 50 per cent of the population will experience mental illness at some point in their lives, with an estimated 314,000 children aged 4-11 (almost 14 per cent) experiencing a mental disorder.

The national recurrent expenditure on mental health-related services is estimated at USD 9.9 billion or about USD 400 per person.

While the study reaffirmed that people who had adverse and unpredictable early life experiences had elevated symptoms of poor mental health (including depression and paranoia), it also found that children who grew up in stable and supportive environments were also at risk of experiencing symptoms of anxiety in adulthood.

Lead researcher, and PhD candidate, UniSA's Bianca Kahl, said the study highlighted the indiscriminate nature of mental illness and revealed key insights about potential risk factors for all children.

"As the prevalence of mental health conditions expands, it's imperative that we also extend our knowledge of this very complex and varied condition," Kahl said.

Kahl added, "This research shows that mental health conditions are not solely determined by early life events and that a child who is raised in a happy home, could still grow up to have a mental health disorder."

Kahl noted that there are certainly some missing factors in understanding how our childhood environment and early life experiences might translate into mental health outcomes in adulthood.

Kahl further said, "We suspect that it's our expectations about our environments and our ability to adapt to scenarios when our expectations are not being met, that may be influencing our experiences of distress."

"If, as children, we learn how to adapt to change, and we learn how to cope when things do not go our way, we may be in a better position to respond to stress and other risk factors for poor mental health," Kahl concluded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
mental health
