A happy childhood might not guarantee good mental health: Study
While it's widely known that a difficult childhood could increase the likelihood of mental illness, a new study suggested that a happy and secure childhood does not always protect a child from developing a mental illness later in life.
The findings of the study were published in the journal titled 'Current Psychology'. Conducted in partnership with the University of Canberra, the study examined how early childhood experiences relate to different developmental pathways, and how these might be associated with poor mental health.
Given that both positive and negative childhood experiences were found to manifest as anxiety or other mental health disorders into adulthood, researchers believed that it is our ability to adapt - or rather not adapt - to unexpected scenarios that might be influencing mental health.
In Australia, almost 50 per cent of the population will experience mental illness at some point in their lives, with an estimated 314,000 children aged 4-11 (almost 14 per cent) experiencing a mental disorder.
The national recurrent expenditure on mental health-related services is estimated at USD 9.9 billion or about USD 400 per person.
While the study reaffirmed that people who had adverse and unpredictable early life experiences had elevated symptoms of poor mental health (including depression and paranoia), it also found that children who grew up in stable and supportive environments were also at risk of experiencing symptoms of anxiety in adulthood.
Lead researcher, and PhD candidate, UniSA's Bianca Kahl, said the study highlighted the indiscriminate nature of mental illness and revealed key insights about potential risk factors for all children.
"As the prevalence of mental health conditions expands, it's imperative that we also extend our knowledge of this very complex and varied condition," Kahl said.
Kahl added, "This research shows that mental health conditions are not solely determined by early life events and that a child who is raised in a happy home, could still grow up to have a mental health disorder."
Kahl noted that there are certainly some missing factors in understanding how our childhood environment and early life experiences might translate into mental health outcomes in adulthood.
Kahl further said, "We suspect that it's our expectations about our environments and our ability to adapt to scenarios when our expectations are not being met, that may be influencing our experiences of distress."
"If, as children, we learn how to adapt to change, and we learn how to cope when things do not go our way, we may be in a better position to respond to stress and other risk factors for poor mental health," Kahl concluded.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A happy childhood might not guarantee good mental health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals certain occupations may be linked with heavy drinking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immune system damage maybe caused by fructose rich diet: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan PM appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' after spike in suicides amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate-friendly foam building insulation may be harmful to human health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study prioritises Covid vaccination for those with genetic disorders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overweight, diabetic people at risk of developing non-alcoholic liver disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty nails Yoga’s Natarajasana in new fitness post, here are its perks
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals in her latest ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, nails the Dancer’s Pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. Here are some benefits of this exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 antibodies are transferred from pregnant women to their babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star
- Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here’s taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links sleep to storing the memory of newly learned material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox