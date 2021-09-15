Add these natural ingredients while bathing and feel the difference

Why bathe simply with plain water when you can add certain ingredients to a bucket full of water or to your bathtub to prepare a super luxurious bath? A bath can serve several purposes such as promoting better circulation, relaxing muscles so that you sleep better, reducing stress, encouraging mindfulness, and improving skin health. But a bath can do wonders for your health when you combine natural ingredients.

Although skincare market products have a huge variety, we've always stressed on natural remedies for skincare and overall health, and so here we are offering options for natural ingredients to add to your bath to enhance the experience.

HERE ARE TOP 3 INGREDIENTS THAT YOU MUST TRY:

1. LAVENDER

Just a sniff of this flower and you already feel more relaxed and refreshed. Ever wondered why? Well, it has therapeutic properties that can calm and relax your body, thereby melting away your stress. In fact, a study published in the Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand found that people who sniffed lavender oil experienced relaxation and lower stress levels.

Also, another study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal has confirmed that the smell of lavender can improve the quality of sleep. The study also says that lavender lowers blood pressure, and can relax your muscles in no time! Besides, when used for hair and skin troubles, it can truly be magical. Thus this can be an effective ingredient to add to your bathtub.

How to use it: Use around six to eight drops of pure lavender essential oil under running water and stir to incorporate. Now take a bath with this water. Remember to apply moisturisation immediately after the bath and don't rub your skin harshly while bathing.

2. APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

If you are looking for that one ingredient that can transform your hair and skin health and your overall health then try bathing with Apple cider vinegar or ACV. When added to your bathing water, ACV acts as detoxification, treating acne, cleanse and calms your inflamed skin, thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It helps to remove all kinds of impurities from your body, especially when you sweat.

How to use it: “Add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a bucket full of water, and take a bath with this water. Also, apple cider vinegar diluted with water can also be gently rubbed under the armpits to get rid of malodour”, suggests Dr Pooja Chopra, a dermatologist at Aakash Healthcare & Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka.

3. OATMEAL

We know oatmeal is one of the most healthy and weight-loss friendly meals that you can incorporate into your diet. But if you are suffering from dry, itchy, or irritated skin, or sunburn then consider oats to add in your bathwater. Oatmeal is good for treating allergic reactions and when you take a bath with oatmeal water, it forms a protective barrier to your skin that helps to hold the moisture and ease inflammation.

Oatmeal contains a variety of nutrients such as proteins, fats, and vitamins - like vitamin E - which make it especially good at binding, cleansing, and hydrating the skin.

How to use it: Blend a cup of oatmeal into extra fine powder. Test a tablespoon and see if it absorbs water. Pour powder into a tub of running warm water and stir. Allow the mixture to sit for 15 minutes before getting in. Soak for at least 15-20 minutes and gently rub into skin.

Add these ingredients and relax!

(This story is written by Aayushi Gupta. For more health-related stories, visit HealthShots.com)

