AIIMS gastroenterologist says '95% people don't get enough fibre'; shares 7 things everyone should know for better gut
Most people are fibre-deficient and don’t realise it. A gastroenterologist shares 7 key facts about fibre that can improve digestion and overall health.
Did you know that most people aren't getting enough fibre in their daily diet? While it's often overlooked, fibre plays a crucial role in keeping your digestion smooth, supporting weight management, and even improving heart health.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his July 18 Instagram post important facts about fibre that everyone should know. (Also read: AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist says eat these 7 foods daily to fight acidity and transform your digestion )
1. Most people are fibre-deficient and don't even realise it
About 95 percent of Americans don't get enough fibre, which contributes to common issues like bloating, constipation, and sugar cravings.
2. Fibre feeds your gut bacteria, not just your bowels
You're actually eating for trillions of microbes in your gut. Prebiotic fibre fuels these microbes, improving digestion, immunity, and even mental health.
3. There are different types of fibre, and you need both
Soluble fibre feeds gut microbes and helps lower cholesterol. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to stool and supports regular bowel movements. Your gut thrives on variety.
4. Fibre can help reduce belly fat without calorie counting
High-fibre foods keep you full longer, slow down sugar spikes, and curb cravings. Just 30 grams a day can bring real metabolic benefits.
5. More fibre means better poops, but increase intake gradually
Adding fibre too quickly can cause gas, bloating, and discomfort. Drink plenty of water, increase fibre slowly, and listen to your body.
6. Fibre isn't only found in veggies
Lentils, oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, berries, and even popcorn are rich in fibre; you don't have to live on salad.
7. Fibre is one of the most underrated tools for long-term health
It supports brain function, lowers heart disease risk, builds a resilient microbiome, and yes, it helps keep your digestion smooth too.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
