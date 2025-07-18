AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist says eat these 7 foods daily to fight acidity and transform your digestion

Struggling with bloating, acidity, or sluggish digestion? A healthy gut starts with the right food choices. Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his July 17 Instagram post seven simple foods you should include in your daily diet to improve digestion and boost gut health naturally. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says ‘your growing waist size' can be a hidden sign of fatty liver; shares tips to reverse it ) Improve digestion naturally with these 7 fibre-rich foods. (Unsplash)

1. Lentils

Affordable, fibre-rich, and packed with prebiotics, lentils help support stable blood sugar, promote smooth digestion, and feed beneficial gut microbes.

2. Kefir (plain, unsweetened)

Richer in diverse probiotics than yoghurt, kefir supports digestion, mood, and even skin clarity through the gut-skin axis.

3. Chia seeds

Tiny but mighty, chia seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3s, and prebiotics. Their gel-forming fibre soothes your gut lining and improves stool quality.

4. Red or purple cabbage (fermented or raw)

Excellent for your microbiome and antioxidant intake. Fermented cabbage (like sauerkraut) provides natural probiotics, while raw cabbage offers sulforaphane, which helps protect your gut lining.

5. Green bananas or cooked, cooled potatoes

Both are high in resistant starch, a favourite fuel for beneficial gut bacteria. Unlike ripe bananas or freshly cooked potatoes, they won't spike your blood sugar.

6. Seaweed

Packed with prebiotics and essential minerals, seaweed can help build a more diverse microbiome, especially helpful after antibiotic use.

7. Flaxseeds (ground)

Ground flaxseeds promote gut motility, support hormone balance, and enhance microbial diversity. They're rich in lignans and fibre, but always consume them ground, not whole, to absorb the benefits.

"Most of these foods are cheap, powerful, and hiding in plain sight," says Dr Saurabh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.