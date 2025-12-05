AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford-trained gastroenterologist shares super simple top 10 'low sugar desserts your gut will love'

If the thought of giving up dessert for a healthier lifestyle sends a shiver down your spine, we are here to tell you that you don't have to. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared his top recommendations for satisfying your sweet tooth without upsetting your gut health. Also read | Nutritionist shares gut-friendly diet for a healthy heart, recommends eating 30 plant based foods every week Indulge in berries and dark chocolate, a match made in heaven! (Freepik)

In a December 4 Instagram post, Dr Sethi recommended healthy dessert options, and wrote: “10 best low-sugar desserts your gut will love. Which healthy dessert are you planning to make this weekend?”

These sweet treats are far healthier alternatives to traditional, high-sugar desserts, often incorporating superfoods – like chia seeds and blueberries – and natural ingredients that are rich in beneficial nutrients like protein and fibre.

10 best gut-friendly desserts

Here are the 10 simple, gut-loving, and healthy desserts recommended by Dr Sethi that you can easily whip up:

1. Berries and dark chocolate: A classic pairing, rich in antioxidants. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content for minimal sugar.

2. Chia seed pudding: A powerhouse of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, fantastic for digestion.

3. Dates and nut butter: Dates offer natural sweetness and fibre, while nut butter provides healthy fats and protein.

4. Stewed apples with cinnamon: Easy on the digestive system, apples are a source of prebiotic fibre, and cinnamon adds warmth and flavour without extra sugar.

5. Unsweetened coconut yoghurt: A great dairy-free option that can support the gut microbiome.

6. Roasted figs: Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of figs, which are also high in fibre.

7. Baked pear and walnuts: Pears are fibre-rich, and walnuts add a satisfying crunch and healthy fats.

8. Greek yoghurt and honey: A protein-packed option. Use a small drizzle of honey for sweetness and opt for plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt.

9. Kiwi slices: These small fruits are surprisingly high in vitamin C and are known to aid digestion.

10. Pomegranate seeds: Bursting with flavour, antioxidants, and fibre, they make a refreshing and light dessert.

More fibre-rich sweet treats

By choosing options like these, you can enjoy a delicious treat while simultaneously boosting your intake of fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats — all of which contribute to a happy and healthy digestive system. Click here for the recipe of a 'simple 3-ingredient dessert that has more fibre than 5 slices of bread' as per a UK doctor.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.