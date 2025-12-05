AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford-trained gastroenterologist shares super simple top 10 'low sugar desserts your gut will love'
Got a serious sweet tooth but are determined not to let it ruin your healthy lifestyle? Look no further – here are some desserts 😋🍫🥥🍎🫐 Dr Sethi recommends.
If the thought of giving up dessert for a healthier lifestyle sends a shiver down your spine, we are here to tell you that you don't have to. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared his top recommendations for satisfying your sweet tooth without upsetting your gut health. Also read | Nutritionist shares gut-friendly diet for a healthy heart, recommends eating 30 plant based foods every week
In a December 4 Instagram post, Dr Sethi recommended healthy dessert options, and wrote: “10 best low-sugar desserts your gut will love. Which healthy dessert are you planning to make this weekend?”
These sweet treats are far healthier alternatives to traditional, high-sugar desserts, often incorporating superfoods – like chia seeds and blueberries – and natural ingredients that are rich in beneficial nutrients like protein and fibre.
10 best gut-friendly desserts
Here are the 10 simple, gut-loving, and healthy desserts recommended by Dr Sethi that you can easily whip up:
1. Berries and dark chocolate: A classic pairing, rich in antioxidants. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content for minimal sugar.
2. Chia seed pudding: A powerhouse of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, fantastic for digestion.
3. Dates and nut butter: Dates offer natural sweetness and fibre, while nut butter provides healthy fats and protein.
4. Stewed apples with cinnamon: Easy on the digestive system, apples are a source of prebiotic fibre, and cinnamon adds warmth and flavour without extra sugar.
5. Unsweetened coconut yoghurt: A great dairy-free option that can support the gut microbiome.
6. Roasted figs: Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of figs, which are also high in fibre.
7. Baked pear and walnuts: Pears are fibre-rich, and walnuts add a satisfying crunch and healthy fats.
8. Greek yoghurt and honey: A protein-packed option. Use a small drizzle of honey for sweetness and opt for plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt.
9. Kiwi slices: These small fruits are surprisingly high in vitamin C and are known to aid digestion.
10. Pomegranate seeds: Bursting with flavour, antioxidants, and fibre, they make a refreshing and light dessert.
More fibre-rich sweet treats
By choosing options like these, you can enjoy a delicious treat while simultaneously boosting your intake of fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats — all of which contribute to a happy and healthy digestive system. Click here for the recipe of a 'simple 3-ingredient dessert that has more fibre than 5 slices of bread' as per a UK doctor.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
