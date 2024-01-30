Aloe vera for weight loss: 5 ways to consume it to shed pounds

The long, spiky and prickly leaves of aloe vera plant store a powerful gel loaded with amazing nutrients that are useful for skin health, digestion, detoxification and weight loss. No wonder, aloe vera gel has been used for centuries to treat skin conditions and various disorders. Research has found that intake of aloe vera gel can aid in reducing body fat accumulation by stimulating energy expenditure. Aloe vera gel can also help prevent diet-induced obesity as per studies. With its laxative properties, aloe vera can help aid digestion and boosts metabolism. As per several studies, aloe vera extract is effective in increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing fasting blood glucose. (Also read: Drink aloe vera juice on empty stomach for these benefits) With its laxative properties, aloe vera can help aid digestion and boosts metabolism. As per several studies, aloe vera extract is effective in increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing fasting blood glucose.(Freepik)

"Aloe vera is a plant that is used extensively for various purposes. The sword like plant with prickly leaves is treasure trove of minerals and nutrients. It is enriched with vitamin A, B, C and E, which help boost skin health. It also contains of acemannan, which facilitates better nourishment of cells and release toxins. Aloe vera is also extensively used in many dietary and fitness supplements for its rich protein content. According to multiple studies, aloe vera has also been linked to promoting weight loss," says Rishika Meetu, Dietician, Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai.

HOW ALOE VERA HELPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

Rishika Meetu explains reasons why aloe vera is a safe bet for weight loss:

1. Aloe vera helps aid digestion

Aloe vera has laxative properties and when consumed in small quantities may aid in digestion. An unhealthy gut is generally linked to weight gain. A healthy digestive system translates to proper metabolism of food and an optimal expulsion of waste from the body that helps in losing weight.

2. Aloe Vera helps in improving and controlling blood sugar level

Aloe vera juice keeps the blood sugar level in check by stimulating the secretion of insulin. By preventing sudden rises and falls in blood sugar levels, aloe vera also helps to control food cravings and keeps hunger pangs away.

3. Combats water retention

Water retention is one of the main conditions that can lead to weight gain. Due to it being a laxative, aloe vera juice is ideal for fighting water weight. However, it is important to keep in mind that one should not over exceed the consumption of aloe vera juice.

4. Boosts metabolism

Aloe vera is said to help in boosting metabolism, which further enables the body to burn fat. Aloe vera's fat burning abilities are credited to the presence of vitamin B, which converts the fat stored in the body into energy and aids weight loss.

5. Helps detoxify the body

Aloe vera gel contains a complex carbohydrate known as acemannan, which facilitates the absorption of nutrients by the cells, nourishes them and helps detoxify them.

WAYS TO CONSUME ALOE VERA GEL FOR WEIGHT LOSS

The gel and leaves of the aloe vera plant can be consumed in a variety of recipes, including smoothies, soups, salsas, salads, and stir-fries. Always be sure to remove the latex layer.

Dietitian Rishika shares 5 ways to consume aloe vera for weight loss:

1. Take aloe vera before your meal

To lose weight, you should consume a spoonful of aloe vera juice about 14 minutes before every meal every day. By doing this, your weight will start reducing rapidly.

2. You can take aloe vera with vegetable juice

You can also consume aloe vera juice by mixing it with vegetable juice. If you are not able to drink aloe vera juice easily because of its taste, you can eat it this way.

3. Aloe vera can be taken by mixing it with warm water

You can also consume it by mixing a spoonful of aloe vera juice in a glass of warm water every morning on an empty stomach. This method is the best way to consume aloe vera to get most of its benefits.

4. Aloe vera can be taken by mixing it with honey

You can also consume aloe vera juice by mixing it with honey to reduce weight. For this, mix a few drops of honey in aloe vera, making its taste better.

5. Consume aloe vera with lemon

You can also mix a few drops of lemon juice in aloe vera juice for quicker and better results. However, it is associated with adverse side effects hence must be consumed in moderation as a part of healthy diet.