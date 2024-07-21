Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Offers on nutraceuticals with up to 30% off

Amazon India is back with its annual Prime Day sale and for Prime members, this is the best opportunity as you can grab the best deals from the sale. The most-awaited shopping event of the year can offer you incredible deals and exclusive offers, which can help you save a significant amount of money on a wide variety of products. During the sale, you can navigate products from several popular brands like MuscleBlaze, ON, AS-IT-IS and more. Over 48 hours, Amazon will offer attractive offers and help you take advantage of the limited-time offers and lightning deals. Along with the incredible savings, you can also get access to selected deals, free two-day shipping and more. Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get heavy discounts on nutraceuticals for your health. (Unsplash)

With this comprehensive guide, you can enjoy an enriching shopping experience. It can help you take a quick look at the discounts on nutraceuticals like protein powders and other supplements. So, in case you are planning to buy the best supplements for health, you are in the right place. We have compiled a list of the best Amazon deals on nutraceuticals, so have a look at it and pick your favourite product.

Get exclusive offers on the best protein powders

MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein Whey Supplement

MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein Whey Supplement can offer delicious chocolate flavour. It can help you with muscle growth and quick post-workout recovery. This protein powder promises to offer 40% protein, including 12 grams of protein per 30-gram serving with 5.5 grams of EAAs and 2.6 grams of BCAAs. Regular intake of this protein powder may help reduce muscle loss. Free from banned substances, this protein powder comes with a 650-milliliter capacity shaker.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Protein Whey Supplement:

Flavour: Chocolate

Material type free: Sugar-free

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

Protein source: Whey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comes with shaker bottle Slightly expensive Can help with post-workout recovery

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein Powder

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein Powder can boost your performance to the next level. This high-quality protein promises to offer 27 grams of protein per serving, 5.7 grams of BCAA and 4.8 grams of glutamine. Free from fat and sugar, this supplement can help you enhance your resistance training. It can promote anabolic response by maximising muscle protein synthesis, helps preserve muscle glycogen stores and minimises protein breakdown. Consuming this whey protein within 30 minutes of exercise may stimulate protein synthesis and reduce muscle soreness.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein Powder

Flavour: Chocolate

Material type free: Gluten free

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

Protein source: Whey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Can support pre-workout routine May form lumps Boost your performance

Enjoy amazing offers on the best creatine supplements

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Micronized Creatine Powder

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Micronized Creatine Powder offers 3 grams of 100% creatine monohydrate per serving. Free from calories and carbohydrates, you can mix this unflavoured supplement with your favourite beverage. Regular intake of this creatine powder may help support ATP recycling, support athletic performance and power. The brand claims that this product is safe and comfortable to consume.

Specifications of Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet: Vegetarian

Item weight: 300 grams

Benefits: Muscle growth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Can boost muscle growth Mixability and solubility issues for some users Support athletic performance

Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder

Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder offers 3 grams of 100% pure, HPLC-tested, micronized creatine monohydrate, which can help increase lean muscle and improve strength and muscle endurance. This platinum creatine powder may help deliver creatine directly to your muscles and improve performance. 1 scoop of this powder can replenish ATP levels and boost your performance.

Specifications of Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet: Vegetarian

Item weight: 250 grams

Benefits: Muscle growth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Support muscle recovery Lumps issue for some customers Improve strength

Enjoy the top deals on the best multivitamin supplements

Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

Swisse Women’s Multivitamin supplements may help improve your health. Packed with 36 essential nutrients like minerals, antioxidants, herbs and several vitamins, this supplement for health can improve your brain, skin, hair and nail health. Regular intake of this supplement may even help boost your energy level and improve your overall health. These citrus-flavoured supplements can also boost your immunity, support your bone and joint health along with helping you fight fatigue to stay energised.

Specifications of Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

Flavour: Citrus

Diet: Vegetarian

Number of capsules: 60

Benefits: Boost antioxidant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Improve brain function Smell issue for some buyers Enhance skin health

Health OK Multivitamin with Natural Ginseng, Taurine Power

Health OK Multivitamin contains the power of natural ginseng and taurine, which can boost 24-hour active energy. Carefully made from high-quality 19 essential multivitamins and minerals, these supplements can help improve your overall health. Regular intake of these supplements may help support your immunity and help you stay protected from infections. The brand claims that this product is FSSAI-certified and does not have any side effects.

Specifications of Health OK Multivitamins

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet: Vegetarian

Number of capsules: 30

Benefits: Energy management, immune support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Boost energy level Quality issues for some buyers Provide nutritional support

Grab the best deals on supplements for health benefits

HealthyHey Nutrition Manganese Gluconate Hypoallergenic Supplement

HealthyHey Nutrition Manganese Gluconate Hypoallergenic Supplement may be a good addition to your diet as it contains several health benefits. It promises to help activate and synthesise essential enzymes and nutrients that are important for skeletal health. Regular intake of these supplements can help improve your bone health, and maintain healthy connective structural tissue and cellular integrity. The brand also claims that this product is free from common allergens like wheat, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, gluten, artificial colour, flavour and GMOs.

Specifications of HealthyHey Nutrition Manganese Gluconate Hypoallergenic Supplement

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet: Vegetarian

Number of capsule: 120

Benefit: Nutritional support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hypoallergenic May be expensive Support skeletal health

Zenith Nutrition Magnesium Citrate

Zenith Nutrition Magnesium Citrate may help improve your health. This natural and vegetarian supplement is free from soy, milk, yeast, gluten and additives. These supplements promise to provide 33 grams of active elemental magnesium per serving and offer better absorption and vital micronutrients. Regular intake of these supplements may help promote normal muscle function, improve the quality of sleep by regulating stress hormones and even reduce anxiety.

Specifications of Zenith Nutrition Magnesium Citrate

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet: Vegetarian

Number of capsules: 120

Benefits: Immune support, cardiovascular health

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provide micronutrients boost Seal issue for some buyers Helps relieve stress

Enjoy the best deals on amino acid supplements

Bold Care L-Arginine Effervescent Tablets

Bold Care L-Arginine Effervescent Tablets might be a good addition to your diet. Packed with a potent dose of L-arginine, this amino acid supplement can support cardiovascular health, promote muscle growth and enhance circulation. Whether you are an active athlete or simply looking to maintain your well-being, these supplements can promote better health. These tablets are easy to swallow and can provide an enjoyable and refreshing taste.

Specifications of Bold Care L-Arginine Effervescent Tablets

Flavour: Mixed fruit

Net quantity: 20

Benefit: Support overall health

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Improve circulation Seal issue for some customers Enhance muscle growth

Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder

Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder can help soothe your muscles and boost the recovery process. This amino acid supplement may help restrict muscle breakdown post-workout. Regular intake of this supplement may help increase the level of L-Glutamine, which can help build immunity and fight infections. It may help enhance the blood flow, boost stamina and improve your overall well-being. The brand claims that this product is free from artificial colour, fillers, added sugar, gluten, dairy, steroids and banned substances.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: Powder’

Benefits: Energy management

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Support muscle recovery Packaging issue for some users Improve muscle stamina

Factors to consider while buying the best nutraceuticals from the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Identify your needs: While selecting the best nutraceuticals from Prime Day Sale, define your health goals. Decide whether you want to boost your immune system, improve digestion or support your joint health. A better understanding of your health needs can help you narrow down your choices. Ingredients: Check the ingredients list of the product. Look for scientifically proven ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and more. Make sure to buy products that are free from additives, fillers and any other artificial ingredients. Quality and purity: Choose products from reputable brands that follow good manufacturing practices. Ensure that the product has certifications from organisations. Read: Research in-depth about the product by reading customer reviews and testimonials. The valuable insights about the product can help you understand the purity, effectiveness and efficacy of the product. Recommendations: Before adding any supplement to your daily routine, make sure to consult your healthcare provider. They can provide personalised advice and help you avoid any potential side effects.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is it safe to buy nutraceuticals from Amazon?

Yes, but make sure to buy nutraceuticals from reputable brands and sellers. Look for ratings, positive reviews and third-party testing certifications. Additionally, verify the seller’s credibility and check the product details carefully to ensure that it is authentic and credible.

Do I need to have a Prime Membership to enjoy the benefits of Prime Day?

Yes, Prime Members can have early access to the Prime Deals. You can also sign up for free now if you are not a Prime Member to avail yourself of exclusive deals and discounts.

Is Amazon offering discounts on nutraceuticals?

Yes, Amazon India is offering up to 30% off on nutraceuticals. You can grab the best protein powders, vitamins, multivitamins, creatine and other supplements to meet your nutritional needs.

