Amyra Dastur gives a fun twist to Friday workout with cycling

Amyra Dastur is our fitness inspo. The actor keeps sharing dollops of fitness motivation for us in the form of snippets fresh off her own fitness routine. Amyra loves her time in the gym – be it her high intensity workout days or her yoga routine. Amyra’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in several workout mode and each of them are inspiration for us. Amyra. When not working, is usually spotted in a quaint corner of her gym working out in animal mode and for Friday, it was no different.

Amyra Dastur’s Friday fitness routine is all about cycling. The actor is always up for everything fitness and for Friday, Amyra got into the fun mood and worked out in the gym on an exercise bike. A short video of her cycling diaries made its way on her Instagram stories and it is making us want to take our cycles out for a spin.

In the video, Amyra can be seen working out in animal mode on a cross trainer fitness bike. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of grey and white gym trousers, Amyra can be seen working out both her arms and legs on the equipment. Amyra can be seen moving her arms vigorously upwards and downwards and her feet in the motion of paddling, while looking away from the camera. Take a look at the snippets of Amyra’s Friday fitness routine here:

Instagram story of Amyra Dastur.(Instagram/@amyradastur93)

Regular cycling comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in increasing muscle strength and flexibility and also helps in improving the cardiovascular health. Cycling helps in developing the posture of the body and strengthening the bones. It also helps in burning mega calories and shedding weight faster. Regular cycling helps in preventing the body from being prone to diseases as well.