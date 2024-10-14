Ananya Panday admits she loves crying: Here's why it's good to shed a few tears, according to science

It is not unusual to cry. Recently, during an interview, actor Ananya Panday revealed she loves crying. She said that getting teary-eyed gives her a 'natural glow and glassy-eye effect'. But did you know that possible benefits of crying include self-soothing, relieving pain and stress, and more? Also read | Why crying is healthy: Therapist explains Ananya Panday revealed that she loves sharing crying pictures on her social media.

Is crying good for you?

Crying is unique to humans and is a natural response to a range of emotions, from deep sadness and grief to extreme happiness and joy. But is crying good for your health? The answer appears to be yes.

Studies have shown that crying allows us to release stress and emotional pain. Researchers have found that crying releases oxytocin and endogenous opioids, also known as endorphins. These feel-good chemicals help ease both physical and emotional pain.

Crying is a normal human response to a whole range of emotions. However, if crying happens frequently, it is a good idea to speak to a doctor. (Freepik)

6 benefits of crying, according to science

1. A 2014 study found that crying may have a self-soothing effect on people. The study explained how it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps people feel relaxed.

2. Crying can help people not only self-soothe but also gain support from others. According to a 2011 study, crying is primarily an attachment behaviour, as it rallies support from the people around us.

3. Crying can aid in reducing pain and also promote a sense of well-being. A 2014 study found that in addition to being self-soothing, shedding emotional tears releases oxytocin and endorphins. These chemicals make people feel good and may help ease both physical and emotional pain.

4. Did you know crying helps kill bacteria and keep the eyes clean as tears contain a fluid called lysozyme? A 2011 study found that lysozyme had such powerful antimicrobial properties that it could even help reduce risks presented by bioterror agents, such as anthrax.

5. A small study in 2016 found that crying was helpful in making babies sleep better. Whether crying has the same sleep-enhancing effect on adults is yet to be researched.

6. Basal tears, which are released every time a person blinks, help keep the eyes moist and prevent mucous membranes from drying out. According to a 2023 journal by American Academy of Ophthalmology, the lubricating effect of basal tears helps people to see more clearly.

Crying is a normal human response to a whole range of emotions. However, if crying happens frequently, uncontrollably, or for no reason, it could be a sign of mental distress. If this is the case, it is a good idea to speak to a doctor or healthcare expert.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.