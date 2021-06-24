Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria drop workouts for exercising at home

Starting their big Bollywood career around the same time, Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria are now together to not only slay in sexy sports bralette styles during their workout sessions but also to drop their brand new fitness programmes. From Ananya’s no-equipment home and gym exercises for beginners to Sara’s fat loss workout routine and Tara’s pilates and ballet-inspired one, the three Bollywood divas are getting fitness enthusiasts inspired to hit the grind.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the trio shared a video each featuring their warm up workout sessions and that is all the health motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. “You guys!! My fitness programmes are here! I have SO many workouts for exercising at home with no equipment or at the gym, and they are going to make working out together so much fun! (sic),” Ananya shared in the caption.

She added, “Just put on your favourite music and workout side-by-side with me on the brand new @power app! Every routine is super easy to follow and you’ll finish feeling so so good, even if you are a total beginner (sic).”

Encouraging fans to “sweat it out physically and rejuvenate mentally” with over 300 exercises for her program, Sara shared, “My own fitness journey has truly transformed my life and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that it almost defines me. And that’s why I’m so glad to finally be able to share my Home and Gym workout routines with you guys! These are designed for fat loss, strength training and to improve your overall fitness (sic).”

Fans can vouch for ballet being an integral part of Tara’s life and so, her exercise program on the Power App has been inspired not just from the dance form but also from barre and Pilates. “You really don’t need any experience or equipment to exercise with me from home and to start feeling so much better physically and mentally There are so many routines to choose from and I’ll be by your side guiding you through the workout every single time! (sic)” she shared in the caption.

Amid Covid-19 lockdowns, self-isolation for those turning positive or as a precautionary measure and being surrounded by gloomy news all around pushed people into an anxious state and that is when exercises and meditation come in handy. For a healthy mind and emotional well-being, it is imperative to work out and prioritise health and fitness to improve your mood, alleviate depression and aid cognitive abilities.

